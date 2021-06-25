My suspension by PDP illegal, unconstitutional – Nwaoboshi

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has faulted his suspension by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, describing the action as il-legal and unconstitutional.

The SWC of the PDP in the state had on Wednesday announced the suspension of Nwaoboshi from the party for one month, following allegations that he had been hobnobbing with elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the opposition party in the state.

In a swift reaction, Nwaoboshi, who represents Delta North Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, said the purported suspension was hurriedly hatched by some ‘conspirators’ without due regards to party rules and the principle of fair hearing.

“This irrational, laughable, illegal and unconstitutional action of this bunch of alarmingly, anti-democratic forces masquerading as the State Working Committee is against the principles of fair hearing – Audi Alteram Paten – as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, a document that supersedes all other documents. “Curiously and very authoritatively, the PDP 2017 Constitution, as amended, chapter 10, article 57(7) page 99 states categorically that: “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly,” he said.

