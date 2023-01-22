My suspension shocking, I wasn’t given fair hearing –Sen Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu State and the Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, has described his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee, (NWC), as a rude shock and a huge surprise.

The PDP NWC had on Friday announced the suspension of Nnamani, who is also the senatorial candidate of the party in next month’s election; Chris Ogbu of Imo State, and other party stakeholders in Ekiti State for alleged anti-party activities.

Nnamani lamented his suspension in a series of tweets on his verified handle on Friday night, saying he had no prior notice of any issues with the party and was denied the right to explain himself before the suspension.

However, the lawmaker urged his supporters to remain calm as he continues his campaign ahead of the February National Assembly election.

His tweet reads: “I have since been inundated with telephone calls and messages from various persons, seeking my clarification on the matter.

“Just like every other person, the decision and announcement of my purported suspension from the PDP came to me as a rude shock and huge surprise.

“I was never at any time notified of any petition or complaint against me or informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the NWC of the PDP to suspend me from the party.

“My right to fair hearing was consequently violated against the clear provisions of the Constitution of the party, especially in disciplinary proceedings. More importantly the Superior Constitution of the FRN.

“I, therefore, appeal to all of you to remain calm and law-abiding, while we continue our campaign to a hopefully victorious conclusion. To God be the glory”.

It would be recalled that Nnamani had been openly campaigning for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, against his own candidate, Waziri Atiku Abubakar.

The suspension of Nnamani who is presently a serving senator and PDP candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, was long expected.

The former governor was until recently, a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council. He was later dropped together with former Osun and Abia State governors, Rauf Aregbesola and Orji Uzor Kalu.

Olawajomiloju Fayose is also PDP candidate for Ekiti Central federal constituency.

His father is opposed to the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The former governor is a member of aggrieved five governors (G-5) led by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

PDP did not only suspend Fayose loyalists but equally dissolved Ekiti State executive committee and replaced them with a caretaker committee.

The party has not been happy with the state exco since it lost last year’s governorship election, which it believed, was as a result of disunity among members.

