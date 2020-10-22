Sports

My team collapsed after Etebo’s red card –Galatasaray coach

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Galatasaray manager, Fathi Terim, has blamed his side’s defeat against Alanyaspor on Oghenekaro Etebo’s dismissal.

Etebo started the game but was given his marching order in the second half after picking up two yellow cards.

Galatasaray were in perfect control before the sending off with Alanyaspor scoring twice to cancel out Ramedao Falcao’s opener on Monday night.

Fatih admitted that his team lost composure after Etebo’s red card and found it difficult to compete with a man down.

“Of course, it is not easy to play with 10 players in the second half. Especially after a lot of wears in the first half. Despite this, we made moves. Well, we developed attacks despite playing with 10 players. I think we found the goal, but it hit his hand,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Atletico prepare €50m bid for Chukwueze

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Atletico Madrid have expressed interest in signing Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, ahead of the forthcoming season but the Rojiblancos are not prepared to meet Villarreal’s valuation of €50m for the player.   According to Spanish daily, Mundo Deportivo, Atletico manager Diego Simeone believes the Nigerian will fit perfectly into his project for the coming year. […]
Sports

Real Madrid Academy ‘ll raise future stars –Iyaye

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, has said the Stateowned Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt will produce a future generation of football superstars comparable to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Iyaye stated this when he visited the Academy ahead of official resumption, on his way to the Rivers United Football Club Camp, shortly […]
Sports

Dare to flag off Ogbomosoland Marathon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, will flag off the maiden edition of the Ogbomosoland marathon race on Saturday November 28,2020 in Ogbomosho, according to organisers of the race. “The Honourable Minister who is a proud son of Ogbomoso will flag off the historic race at the start off point at Oja Akande ,”said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: