My team collapsed after Etebo’s red card –Galatasaray coach

Galatasaray manager, Fathi Terim, has blamed his side’s defeat against Alanyaspor on Oghenekaro Etebo’s dismissal.

Etebo started the game but was given his marching order in the second half after picking up two yellow cards.

Galatasaray were in perfect control before the sending off with Alanyaspor scoring twice to cancel out Ramedao Falcao’s opener on Monday night.

Fatih admitted that his team lost composure after Etebo’s red card and found it difficult to compete with a man down.

“Of course, it is not easy to play with 10 players in the second half. Especially after a lot of wears in the first half. Despite this, we made moves. Well, we developed attacks despite playing with 10 players. I think we found the goal, but it hit his hand,” he said.

