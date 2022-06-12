My testimony will inspire other women, says Oyibiribiri

Deaconess Adeshola Julianah Ogundipe, popularly known on the gospel music scene as Oyibiribiri, started her gospel music career in the church and made a name for herself in ministering with music. Ogundipe, a school teacher and a business woman with a HND in Printing Technology from Yaba Polytechnic, in this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Oyibiribiri, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday with the launch of her first gospel album ‘Abba Baba’, shares her story and testimony on how God changed her single status

Tell us what your nickname ‘Oyibiribiri’ means? Oyibiribiri simply means when God has turned your sadness to joy; when God has turned your sad story to good news. Has it always been singing and music all your life?

When did you discover that you have a talent in music? I have been singing right from childhood. I was born into the family that loves God and gospel music. I have been in the choir in my church from childhood.

While growing up, I was one of Gbenga Adeboye’s backup singers -Shola Allison, Yemi Ajide and myself. Shola Allison is a good gospel singer now.

From a backup singer to the head of your own music band, how did that happen for you?

I just kept singing and being true to the work of God. I am also the lead singer in my church and I minister with music at events.

To the glory of God, I released my first gospel music album titled ‘Abba Baba’ recently. The album launch was celebrated with my 50th birthday together.

Tell us about the ‘Abba Baba’ album launch, how was the reception of the song?

It was wonderful. It was glorious. I never expected the crowd that came. Till now I am still amazed how people came out to support me and the album. Someone I met on Facebook who has been listening to my songs on YouTube also came to launch the album.

That wowed me because this ‘Abba Baba’ is on YouTube so I have people who follow me on social media that have listened to my song. My people really surrounded me. My Pastors, friends, fans, family, loved ones and people I have not met before all came. I was speechless. I printed about 500 copies of my CDs and I have about 100 left.

What would you say was the biggest challenge you faced while making the album?

Recording songs in the studio is tedious. Sometimes, we will think we are done recording one song and the producer will call us back saying, ‘oh you missed one chorus,’ or ‘ah, I couldn’t hear one back up singer’s part clearly’ or it could be that ‘you didn’t pronounce one word well’. We will have to call the person back to start all over again. It was not easy but God made it possible.

We finish late most times. I thank God for the husband that he gave me because he was supportive. Most of my backup singers had young children. I thank God for their families and their husbands’ understanding too. Sometimes they don’t have any option than to bring the children to the studio. Many times we had to carry the babies so they could allow us to work.

There are times the babies’ voices will get into the recording and we start again. I thank God it all ended in praise. In situations like this, I appreciate other gospel singers, especially the Osinachi Nwachukwu who was going through a lot at home but had to put her pain aside to still do the work of God. I, as an example, was 48 years old two years ago.

And it was two years ago that I got married. All those while I was ministering at other people’s weddings, traditional marriages and people never knew that I was single. I was believing God for a partner, but I never allowed my challenges to show on my face. I smile, I dance very well wherever I am asked to minister during the praises. If you squeeze your face and always look sad, no one will come close to you. When I was about to get married, people were surprised.

Many people in my neighborhood came to see if it was true that I was the one getting married or my daughter. As a minister of God, you just have to hide your own pain. We are like pastors. After church service, couples bring their problems to the pastor, pastor has to put his own challenges aside to counsel and help them with their own problems.

You said earlier that you want to use your testimony to encourage other women waiting on God for a life partner. Tell us about that biggest testimony?

I never saw my marriage coming. I had closed the chapter of marriage. I was praying and was telling God,’ if husband is not coming, that He should help me to produce my first music album’.

I never knew that God has a plan of giving me both. In the process of working on my album, I met my husband. I had to put the album on hold for the marriage to take place.

Was he someone you were dating before?

I never met him before that day. I was in the process of adopting a child because I was 48 years old. I wanted a child I could call my own since no husband was coming but in the process, I met my husband through Pastor Olayogun. Pastor Olayogun was my provincial Pastor when I was a choir mistress.

So we got talking and he was saying how active I am in church but has never seen me with any man or in the ‘Good Women’ program in church and he knows that I am not a bad woman.

I told him I was not married and that was why I don’t attend ‘Good Women’ programme. He prayed for me and through him I met my husband. I want to use my life as a testimony to tell other women that there is no one God has forgotten. It is just that his time is not our own time and his time is always perfect.

He said it in his words that ‘he will make things beautiful at his time. My dear women waiting on the lord for a partner, hold God firm. Yes, you will pass through a lot. I was mocked. People said all sorts to discourage me.

Someone called me that I should leave the church, that I have been serving God in that church and nothing has changed. That I have not seen my husband . Maybe if I change church, things will change. I didn’t listen to her because I wasn’t in church because I was looking for a husband.

This same person when I was getting married didn’t come for my wedding. She didn’t even congratulate me. So beware, not everybody in church is there for God’s work. Some come to distract people of God.

What inspired the songs in the album?

The ‘Abba Baba’ song was inspired by me being grateful to God for all he has done in my life. On my way to church one day, I saw two women fighting because one was owing a cloth she bought. Their fight caused a bit of traffic.

I started speaking to myself that I have no husband, I am living in a good apartment which I pay for by myself, I do not owe anybody. In all I have passed through in life, I have never borrowed. I wear what I want to wear, no matter how expensive. I live within my means and I started thanking God.

I started singing ‘Abba Baba’, ‘Daddy da dani, Ope se jije, (he provides food for me without borrowing) ope se mi mu, (He provides water for me to drink) Oko mi bale (my mind is at peace) God I am grateful for that’. I wrote the song down as it was flowing in my head. God gave me the second song in my album when I was planning my wedding. God turned everything round for my good.

This may sound personal but we would like to know if you have given up on adopting a child or are you hoping on God to have your own child even though you are 50 years old?

God gave me three children already with my husband. They are my children and I love them. They even look like me, if God wants to give me more children, who am I to say No? I will receive the gift with both hands

