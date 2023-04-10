Arts & Entertainments

My Timeless Album More Profitable Despite Costing Less – Davido

Posted on Author Patrick Chilaka

Nigerian music artiste, Davido has disclosed that his latest album, Timeless has been very rewarding.

Davido said although he spent so much money making his previous album ‘A better time’ than he has done so far with his latest album, ‘Timeless’, the latter has fetched him more money in just a few days of its release.

Davido pegged $2 million (almost one billion Naira) as the cost of making his previous album ‘A Better Time’.

001 as he’s fondly referred to made the claim on Ebro in the Morning Show on Hot 97FM, New York, during his media tour for ‘Timeless’ which was released on March 31, 3023.

The DMW boss disclosed the sum was expended on making the album, including features from artists, and videos alongside the promotion of the body of work.

Speaking about his fourth studio album, Davido said he hadn’t even spent up to $300,000 but has made much more profit from it than he did from his third album.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

