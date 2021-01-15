My type of movie roles have kept ladies away – Saka

Popular Nigerian actor, Hafiz Oyetoro, aka Saka, recently opened up on how his roles in movies have helped in reducing the advances he gets from women. In an interview, the comic actor touched on how he had been able to handle advances from women and how forthcoming they were.

He explained that he usually played the roles of a gardener, gateman and houseboy and not a fine boy; hence, ladies do not give him much attention. Oyetoro, however, added that he also got help from God because one could not do away with the female gender in the industry.

In his words: “I think the flow of women to my side is very low because of the roles I play, and I don’t play fine boy. I play gardener, house boy, gateman etc. that will not attract so much attention. “Let me be frank with you, God is taking control in dealing with ladies’ advances. “Look! Ladies are also part of our business and one has to be very careful when handling situations of ladies. “So, to the glory of God, I have been able to control it.

I have a lot of friends who are females. But then, there is nothing really, even though temptation comes sometimes. To the glory of God, one has been able to resist such temptation.” The actor also spoke further in the interview about how he positively affected the comedy industry.

Oyetoro said he advocated for the institutionalisation of a union to regulate pricing in the industry. He explained that everything would be well with the industry if there was a good and forward-thinking leader.

Oyetoro also used the opportunity to give some words of encouragement to colleagues even as he beseeched them on good packaging in terms of quality content as w e l l as as- s u r – i n g them t h a t N i – g e r i a will be better.

He said: “Once we have a very strong union that can regulate the pricing of practitioners in the industry, it will be better. If we have a leader that has good interest in the entertainment industry, it will better because the practitioners will make a lot of money from it if the industry flourishes. “But things are getting better. Some banks and organisations are interested in the industry now and they are trying to do things that will make the practitioners to be more comfortable financially.”

