‘My unlawful detention by police led to my pregnant wife’s death

A 33-year-old popular farmer, Mr. Osazee Agbontaen, yesterday told members of the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses how his unlawful detention by police led to the sudden death of his wife.

He also asked the police to pay him compensation for the death of his wife. Agbontaen, who is an indigene of Ekowe community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state, narrated how he was arrested unlawfully based on a petition written against him and was detained for two weeks and subsequently taken to prison.

He said: “When I was at home, about 2am, some policemen invaded my house and started banging on my door and because I didn’t open for them on time, they pounced on me and started beating me.

“They asked me if I did not know that they were police officers. They beat me, dragged me on the floor before throwing me into their van.

They took me to their station. Meanwhile, my pregnant wife was at home. She was eight months pregnant. “They took me to their station where I spent almost two weeks in their custody before they remanded me in prison.”

Agbontaen, who is also an electrical engineer, said why he decided to approach the panel for compensation was that if he was at home, he would have been able to assist his wife and perhaps, she would have not died.

He added: “It was when I was in the prison that my family members came to tell me that my wife had been delivered of a baby through Caesarean Section and 10 days later, they also came to inform me in the prison that she had died and that she couldn’t make it.

“I was confused when I heard the news of the death of my wife.” Agbontaen complained that he had lost everything he had and that while in the prison, besides losing his wife, his farm was overgrown with weeds.

According to him, the leftover parts of his farm were later destroyed by fire. He noted that upon thorough investigations, the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) reached the conclusion that he had no case to answer.

