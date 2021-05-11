My vision for Anambra, by Ekwueme’s daughter

Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe was the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2017 governorship election in Anambra State, but now aspiring for the party’s ticket for the November 6, gubernatorial poll. In this interview, she speaks on her ambition and her vision for the state if elected. ECHEZONA OKAFOR reports

Why did you join the Anambra State governorship race?

Governance values in Anambra State are badly eroded. Anambra is fiscally broke and morally broken. Our people have experienced leadership, trust, fiscal, economic and infrastructural deficits. In 2017, we missed the opportunity to fix the state. We must do so now!

What will be your focus if elected as governor of the state come November 6?

My priorities are to restore trust and confidence in both leadership and governance; to get our state and our infrastructure working again; to sustain and protect existing public infrastructure and public amenities, and to complete abandoned projects. Anambra State has a very good road network; we shall sustain and expand that road network.

We must restore availability of pipe borne portable water to our cities, towns and villages. We shall explore alternative and climate-friendly energy sources. Under my leadership, Anambra State will be fiscally secure and solvent.

This is a solemn pledge. We shall govern with the fear of God. Offering better life to Anambra people is imperative. Anambra shall be an equal opportunity state for all. Our governance mantra, ethics and values will be premised on accountability and transparency, which is the grounding norm of any good government.

We shall offer opportunities to our people to get affordable healthcare, good education, gainful employment and dividends of democracy. We shall implement political and gender-based equity in elective and appointive positions based on 60:40 ratio. We shall seek to reinstate cordial relationship with our international development partners. Most of these opportunities shall be targeted on Anambra youths.

How would you sustain the tempo of education in Anambra if elected?

Quality and affordable education shall be our priority. Via education, we shall promote the welfare of Anambra youths by consolidating employment and empowerment. Under my watch, Anambra educational system shall be e-based, assertiveand human development driven.

We shall invest aggressively in primary, secondary and tertiary education. Primary and secondary education will be mandatory and free up to the junior secondary level; to lower out-ofschool and dropouts. We will devote United Nations prescribed budgetary allocation of 26 per cent to education.

How do you intend to make Nnewi, Onitsha and Awka truly industrial and economic hubs?

The fundamentals required for industrial revolution already exist in Anambra State. My government will partner with the organized private sector to make Anambra the industrial hub of Nigeria, using existing facilities and technological competences that already exist in the Onitsha-Nnewi-Awka industrial axis. Anambra is an oil producing state; we will actualize that nomenclature and derivations arising there from. We shall enhance the automobile and motorcycle industry and make Anambra the auto spare parts capital of Nigeria and West Africa. We shall also reform and strengthen our governance institutions to serve the public interest, and the common cause. Only such an approach will guarantee investors’ interest and confidence, capital flow and sustainable development. Our policies will be people-driven. Again, we shall expand enterprise, trade and commerce; support and patronize fully privately-owned industries, thus, boosting Public Private Partnership (PPP), and Small and Medium Scale Industries.

The Anambra Cargo Airport, hopefully, will soon become operational. We shall build on that facility to orchestrate Anambra’s industrial renaissance, and the importation of assets and equipment for the oil sector and mechanized agriculture.

What is your agenda on security?

We shall implement fully the government’s responsibility to protect life, property, economy, institutions, community and environment in Anambra State. We shall collaborate and support federal security agencies, while also strengthening state and Anambra vigilante groups. My administration’s security architecture will include human security, security from hunger, deprivation and protection of human rights and human dignity.

What is your appeal to the Anambra electorate as the clock ticks to the election?

I will appeal to the electoral college of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the wider Anambra electorate to vote a leader who will govern with the fear of God.

Surely, all the aspirants presenting themselves for consideration, especially under the platform of the PDP, a re eminently qualified to govern the state. But I will appeal to the PDP to make efforts to nominate a flag bearer, who will see the opportunity of governing Anambra State as a service to God and to humanity. As

a woman, how do you intend to cope in politics, which is a male dominated environment?

It will be wrong to use gender as basis to measure competence. Even as a woman, I have the exposure, requisite street and administrative experiences to drive this broad vision of restoring Anambra on the right path to greatness.

Four years ago, in 2017, I was considered suitable to co-fly the ticket of PDP, having met the requisite educational training, exposure and experience in government at the national and state levels. My sole motive is to provide selfless service of good governance to Anambra people; while upholding the tenets of our founding fathers.

I have great passion for the advancement of the society through education and creation of economic opportunities. I served as a Special Assistant to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises. It was under my watch that Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) was birthed and established in Nigeria.

I had also served as the Chairman, Board of Directors, Federal Housing Authority, where I commissioned over two thousand housing units built by the authority, including initiating the over 104 units of Site and Services in Anambra State

