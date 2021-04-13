My vision is to make varsity leader in medical sciences, law –VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Clifford University, Prof. Chimezie Allwell Omeonu, has expressed his administration’s determination to take the private university, owned and established by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, to the leading heights in Medical Sciences and Law.

Omeonu, who made the pledge during the maiden pre-convocation press conference of the university, located at Ihie in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, however, traced the history of the budding institution to 2012, when the idea of establishing the private university was mooted, to 2017 when it was granted operational licence by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Vice-Chancellor said that the ivory tower in the short span of its establishment had made giant strides in academic and infrastructural development, explained that from three faculties at take-off in 2017, the university had increased its faculties to five through commitment to its vision, mandate, focus and hard work in line with the aspirations of the founding fathers.

“In the next few years we will expand our medical base because the Church stands on the tripod of Teaching, Medical and Evangelism. We look forward to expanding our medical laboratory, science, anatomy and physiology laboratories and medicine. We hope to make it a place for recruitment of medical professionals in West Africa and globally,”

Omeonu noted. While addressing journalists ahead of the maiden graduation of the institution slated for March 28, 2021, the Vice-Chancellor, who hinted that 65 students would graduate as the pioneer graduating students, out of whom 11 students graduated with First Class, with others obtaining Second Class Upper, Second Class Lower without Third Class or Pass Grade.

According to him, Clifford University, another university founded by the Adventist University in Nigeria after Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, commenced lectures in March 2017, with three Faculties, 10 Departments and 15 academic programmes.

He reiterated that the university’s core competence is the study and practice of law, recalled: “The first set of academic programmes to be accredited by the National Universities Commission took place between October 20 and November 30, 2019. Toward the accreditation exercise, we hosted 52 professors and 13 NUC representatives, who spent four days on campus.

The results of the exercise showed that Clifford University had one of the best results among the accredited universities in Nigeria.”

Omeonu further explained that as a mission of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Clifford University had zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice and drug use, among other anti-social behaviour.

