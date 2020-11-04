Education

My vision is to reposition Benue State University – new VC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Newly inaugurated Vice Chancellor of Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof. Joseph Tor Iorapuu Wednesday said his vision is to strategically reposition the institution as well as change attitude of Benue people towards the school.
Prof. Iorapuu, who made this promise during an interaction with journalists in Makurdi after his inauguration, also vowed to ensure stability and enhance quality learning environment.
Prof. Iorapuu, who is the 6th Vice Chancellor of the university, restated the resolve of his administration to set up a center of entrepreneurship to promote skills acquisition amongst the students.
“We want to produce students who can think strategically and not engage in bureaucracy. BSU is the heart and soul of Benue State and as such, all stakeholders must own it.
“My approach and desires are to model the way by building on existing blocks, inspire shared leadership and vision, promote academic excellence, enable others to act through staff welfare and training and encourage the Heart with the right attitude.
“These pillars will help us in achieving the objective of repositioning the University as Center of innovation, knowledge, creation, technology-enhanced enterprise driven, learning and adaption as core competences,” he said.

