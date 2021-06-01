Arts & Entertainments

MYKMARY Fashion Show & Awards set to boost startups in the fashion industry

The fashion industry globally is a highly competitive industry, this industry takes no prisoners and this has made start-ups and new entrants to find it hard to survive due to the low awareness of their brand.
The need to project indigenous fashion brands is vital, having this in mind, Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards is poised to ensure that the new entrants and start-up get the desired leverage and platform to succeed and survive in such an industry.
Set to hold this August, the award has opened the entry for those that are desirous to succeed in the fashion industry via their online and offline platforms.
The event is meant to bring the Nigerian indigenous fashion to the forefront by showcasing, fashion runway, exhibition and mentorship.
Participants in the event would have the opportunity to meet and network with established high end Fashion retailers, fashion enthusiasts, influencers, fashion designers and entrepreneurs. In addition to making your experience worthwhile, high end Fashion retailers, fashion enthusiasts, influencers, fashion designers and entrepreneurs will grace the event.
Designers and exhibitors entries are to be submitted online via www.mykmary.com/register
Event Details for Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards 2021 at Bespoke Event Centre, 4th roundabout, Chisco Bus stop, Lekki, Lagos. Slated to comment on August 28, 2021, 5pm, while Red carpet time is 3pm.

