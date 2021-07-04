Mysterious death: Keren-Happuch’s case was mismanaged, School insists

…says claim of decayed condom by family unsubstantiated

The management of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, has insisted the mysterious death of one of its student, 14-year-old Miss Keren-Happuch Akpagher, may not be unconnected with the inability of the hospital to manage her condition properly.

Keren-Happuch’s family and Queens Hospital, Wuse Zone 6, where she eventually died, had attributed her death to vaginal infection and sepsis, arising from a used condom allegedly left inside her private part by unknown persons in the school.

The family insisted doctors in the hospital claimed to have discovered a decayed condom in her vagina and traces of spermatozoa in her urine, thereby fueling speculations she might have been sexually molested However, the school has maintained that the claims from the hospital and family does not add up, as condoms were made of latex and cannot decay, adding that Keren-Happuch was sedated and her hands and legs tied up while on admission at Queen’s Clinic.

Speaking to newsmen, matron of the school clinic, Mrs. Grace Salami who noted that Keren-Happuch was diabetic, said after she obtained exit from school, her sugar level had risen to about 400 under the care of her mother and the hospital.

She said: “In the first place, condom is latex and it is not supposed to decay, and if it has been in her private part for days, the sperm cells should not be found in her urine. “Keren-Happuch was admitted into the school in 2019 with a medical history of diabetes that was first diagnosed when nine years old.

The school has been giving her insulin injections twice daily and sometimes special diets were prepared for her to enable her lead a normal life in school. “But on June 17, she complained of having a red itchy eye. So, we provided her with basic care and an eye drop to use in school. But her mother insisted on her seeing an ophthalmologist in town and we obliged. “But when the girl returned from the visit to the ophthalmologist, she insisted on going home on personal grounds.

After consultation between her parents and the school management, an exit was granted her. “Two days later, her mother called me to say that the daughter was acting delirious, and that, I should come right away to the hospital where they had rushed her for medical attention. “On getting there, I discovered that the girl was totally in a coma. I was shocked. When the mother called me, she said the girl was delirious.

So, why is she in a coma? I had asked. “I was told that she was struggling so the doctor had to sedate her. I was not comfortable with that patient management because the girl was diabetic. Her hands and feet were equally tied to the bed to restrain her.

“Her sugar level had risen to about 400 which is fatal. So, I asked the mother, if Keren-Happuch took her insulin injection while she was at home for two days but there was no positive response.” Principal of Premiere Academy, Mr. Chris Akinsowon who vowed that the mystery behind Keren- Happuch’s death must be unraveled, said no stone would be left unturned to get to the root of the matter. “The school has commenced an internal investigation of the circumstances surrounding her death.

“No stone will be left unturned in our quest to get to the root of this matter as a School and parents to find the real cause of the unfortunate demise of dear daughter and further forestall such incidents in the future.”

“As an institution, the safety and security of our students are most paramount to us, including their protection against sexual assaults of any type and kind in our school.

“In the light of this incident, we have honoured the invitation from the Nigerian Police investigating the case surrounding her death, where we cooperated with them and stated our commitment in assisting them in their quest to unravel the controversies.”

