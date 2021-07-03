Mysterious death: Keren-Happuch’s case was mismanaged, school insists

The management of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, has said the mysterious death of one of its students, 14-year-old Miss Keren-Happuch Akpagher, may not be unconnected from the inability of the hospital to manage her condition properly.

Keren-Happuch’s family and Queen’s Hospital, Wuse Zone 6, where she eventually died, had attributed her death to vaginal infection and sepsis, arising from a used condom allegedly left inside her private part by unknown persons in school.

The family insisted doctors in the hospital claimed to have discovered a decayed condom in her vagina and traces of spermatozoa in her urine, thereby fueling speculations she might have been sexually molested

However, the school has maintained that the claims from the hospital and family does not add up, as condoms were made of latex and can not decay, adding that Keren-Happuch was sedated and her hands and legs tied up while on admission at Queen’s Hospital.