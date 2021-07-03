Metro & Crime

Mysterious death: Keren-Happuch’s case was mismanaged, school insists

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The management of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, has said the mysterious death of one of its students, 14-year-old Miss Keren-Happuch Akpagher, may not be unconnected from the inability of the hospital to manage her condition properly.

 

Keren-Happuch’s family and Queen’s Hospital, Wuse Zone 6, where she eventually died, had attributed her death to vaginal infection and sepsis, arising from a used condom allegedly left inside her private part by unknown persons in school.
The family insisted doctors in the hospital claimed to have discovered a decayed condom in her vagina and traces of spermatozoa in her urine, thereby fueling speculations she might have been sexually molested

 

However, the school has maintained that the claims from the hospital and family does not add up, as condoms were made of latex and can not decay, adding that Keren-Happuch was sedated and her hands and legs tied up while on admission at Queen’s Hospital.

Speaking to newsmen, matron of the school clinic, Mrs. Grace Salami who noted that Keren-Happuch was diabetic, said after she obtained exit from school, her sugar level had risen to about 400 under the care of her mother and the hospital.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

N1.7b fraud: EFCC re-arraigns First Nations Airways’ CEO, Odukoya

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rearraigned the CEO of First Nation Airways Limited, Kayode Odukoya, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, for allegedly forging a memorandum of loss of Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy and N1.7 billion fraud.   Odukoya was arraigned alongside his companies, First Nation Airways Limited and Bellview Airlines […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos rejects plea bargain of chef who killed lawyer at Citiheights Hotel

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The prosecution team of the Lagos State government Monday rejected the plea bargain agreement proposed by a 21-year-old chef, Joshua Usulor, who allegedly killed a lawyer at the Citiheights Hotel, Opebi, Lagos. Usulor is standing trial for murder before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. During Monday’s proceedings, the prosecuting counsel, Mrs O.A Bajulaiye-Bishi […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Police arrest one over ex-CP’s wife’s murder

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Police Command yesterday said they had arrested suspect in connection with the murder of Mrs. Eunice Aghanya, wife of retired Police Commissioner, Ebezimako Aghanya, in Makurdi.   Eunice was murdered in her residence behind Kismet Hotel off David Mark bypass in Makurdi, by assailants who reportedly trailed her home.   The state Police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica