Mysterious death: Keren’s autopsy result not out yet – Premiere Academy

…says we have 54 CCTV cameras installed

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

As efforts to unravel the mystery behind the death of Keren Akpagher intensifies, the school of the deceased, Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, has denied reports that the autopsy result was out and had indicted the school.

Addressing newsmen, acting Principal of the school, Mr Chris Akinsowon, said a team of pathologists, led by the Nigerian police, had only commenced their enquiry into the cause of death of its SS1 student on Wednesday, stressing that the result was yet to be released.

According to him, it was not possible for the result to have been out in 24 hours, as the process was likely to take some days before the result would be out.

While expressing grief over the death of Keren, he raised concerns over the activities of some groups who have taken it upon themselves to spread fake news on the death of the student, whose case had deteriorated two days after she was released in stable health to her mother, Mrs. Akpagher, Vlhimga Vivien on May 19, 2021.

He said: “The school only got to know about her hospitalisation in the morning of Monday June 21, 2021. We mobilised immediately and paid her a visit at the hospital on that day. It was with deep sympathy that we later heard of her demise early the next day, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.”

Rebuffing earlier reports on the school’s refusal to grant the mother of the deceased custody of her sick daughter, Akinsowon who said the school was not informed about the alleged molestation and didn’t receive any medical report to that effect, denied the possibility of a rape case as the school has a lot of structures used to checkmate and guide against such occurrences.

He disclosed that the school has at least, 54 CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations adequate for the landscape of the school to monitor activities of staff and students.

“The school leverages on adult supervision, in this regard we have about 30 internal and external security guards who are positioned in different security beats. Thirdly, the school is structured in such a way whereby we have senior academic block and junior academic block and we have not less than 56 teachers who are on duty during the school hours and all the different compartments of the school have burglar bars.

“This notwithstanding, the school has commenced an internal investigation to ascertain if this actually happened and who the perpetrators may be. No stone will be left unturned in our quest to get to the root of this matter, not only to bring the perpetrator to book but also to forestall such incident in the future. As an institution, the safety and security of our students are most paramount to us.”

While commiserating with her parents over the tragedy, the school said Keren was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes Mellitus before admission into the school and had been on daily Insulin Injection during her stay in the school.

Worried over the effect of the smear campaign on performance of its students, the school has appealed to Nigerians to wait for the autopsy result and ongoing investigation being carried out under the purview of the Nigeria Police to ascertain the cause of Keren’s death.

Like this: Like Loading...