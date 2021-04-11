Mysterious wind destroy over 241 buildings, farm products in Benue community

Mysterious wind at the weekend wrecked havoc in Epaegbo community in Otukpa, headquarters of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State destroying houses and farm products worth millions in naira.

Reports said the mysterious wind was accompanied with thunderstorm.

New Telegrapgh learnt that several houses including economic trees were destroyed as a result of the thunderous wind that hit the area.

Chairman of the local government,

Mrs. Amina Audu, who visited the scenes of the destruction for an on-the-spot assessment, expressed sadness over the massive destruction of property.

It was gathered that over 241 buildings were affected, including; 112 structures in Ekeh ward, 81 buildings in Olaidu, Ojigo ward and 40 in Ipeilo.

