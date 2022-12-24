Mystro Sugar breaks new ground

Nigerian singer, Mystro Sugar, a highly gifted music producer and performer, has received little or no attention in recent months. According to reports, the singer with the thunderous voice has been busy collaborating with key figures in the industry.

His contribution towards the success of the multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar, Runtown’s fifth studio project, titled; “Signs” cannot be overemphasised as a majority of the production was done by Mystro Sugar. Currently working on his EP (Extended Playlist) which will be released in 2023; the talented musician will also be featuring one of Hatit’s renowned dynamic artistes, top Adlerman in new single titled, “Afro Konpas”, It will also interest you to know that Mystro is the producer of the much talked about and trending EP of the Fuji king Alhaji Olasunkanmi Marshall a.k.a K1 de Ultimate called ADE ORI OKIN and all the other five tracks on the EP.

