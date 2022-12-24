Arts & Entertainments

Mystro Sugar breaks new ground

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Mystro Sugar, a highly gifted music producer and performer, has received little or no attention in recent months. According to reports, the singer with the thunderous voice has been busy collaborating with key figures in the industry.

His contribution towards the success of the multiple award-winning Nigerian superstar, Runtown’s fifth studio project, titled; “Signs” cannot be overemphasised as a majority of the production was done by Mystro Sugar. Currently working on his EP (Extended Playlist) which will be released in 2023; the talented musician will also be featuring one of Hatit’s renowned dynamic artistes, top Adlerman in new single titled, “Afro Konpas”, It will also interest you to know that Mystro is the producer of the much talked about and trending EP of the Fuji king Alhaji Olasunkanmi Marshall a.k.a K1 de Ultimate called ADE ORI OKIN and all the other five tracks on the EP.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Mr. Eazi, others make Forbes Africa icons list for 2021

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian music stars, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Mr. Eazi have all made it to the Forbes Africa icons list for 2021. The list which was released on Thursday had some of Nigeria’s biggest celebrities who have excelled in their careers top rated. Davido who is unarguably one of the biggest music stars from Africa […]
Arts & Entertainments

AMAA 2022: Keith Shiri emerges jury president

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

The Africa Film Academy, the organisers of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, also known as AMAA Awards or the AMAAs, has unveiled Keith Shiri as the president of the AMAA 2022 jury. Shiri, an international film curator and programme advisor to several international film festivals, will lead other respected curators and renowned filmmakers that make […]
Arts & Entertainments

Driver crashes new £200,000 Lamborghini 20 minutes after purchase

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A drunk driver crashed a sports car worth £200,000 just moments after the owner of the car picked it up from a showroom. The brand new Lamborghini Huracan Spyder was smashed up on the motorway 20 minutes after the new owner had been handed the keys. The grey two-seater had stopped on a walkway in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica