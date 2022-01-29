Mythical Eekun Iyawo Suspended Lake beckons

Samuel Olaniyan writes on the history and myth surrounding Eekun Iyawo Suspended Lake, a recently discovered tourist attraction in Lanlate, Ibarapa area of Oyo State. Nigeria with a total land mass of 923,768 square kilometres (356,668 sq. mi.), the 14th largest country in Africa, with its coastline on the Gulf of Guinea spanning 774 km (480 mi.), is known for its amazing physical and geographical features, part of which are mountains, lakes and waterfalls. All presenting artistic and picturesque ambience of note, and for most parts of the year, is tourist delight especially those that have been developed into tourist destinations, attracting thousands of visitors all year round. Ibarapa area of Oyo State is noted for its enchanting mountainous and hilly scenery, with Idere Hills, which signpost its delightsome tourist offerings of recent becoming a Mecca of some sorts, as tourists from across Nigeria and the world visit in droves.

Interestingly, Idere Hills, which is mountaineers delight is not the only magical mountain or hill with attractive pull in the region, Eekun Iyawo Suspended Lake in Lanlate is another location that should interest visitors and attract development and attention to Lanlate just as Idere Hills is presenting doing for Ibarapa.

Just like Ado Awaye Suspended Lake in Iseyin area of the state, Eekun Iyawo Suspended Lake also boast fascinating geographical features and is noted for its enduring historical and mythical elements that would interest visitors. History has it that the suspended lake is associated with a certain wife (Iyawo Ile), who was said to be very pretty and hardworking as well as dutiful and dotted on her husband. History has it that as a dutiful wife that she was, she set out on a certain day to wash her husband clothes and prepare his meal for the day.

Unfortunately, this was at a time that water was a very scare accommodate in Lanlate, a town surrounded by four major hills, namely: Onidan, Ota Epo, Olofin and Araye. Lanlate, which borders Eruwa and is one of the seven towns in Ibarapa, is popular for its rocky hills, given this, the she climbed atop one of the mountains in search of water in order to accomplish her task for the day. She was said to have wandered in the hilly ranges for hours until she came across a body of water and settled there to carry out her chores.

This spot where she finally settled is today known as Eekun Iyawo. Directly in front of where she settled down to cook was a deep pit. Noticing that her pot of food did not balanced well on the cooking tripod she had improvised, she made to balance the pot properly but while trying to balance the pot of food and still keep pace with the clothes she was washing at the same time, the pot of food was said to have fell into the pit. As she made to rescue her pot of food with her knees on the ground, she was said to have slipped and fell into the pit herself. Till date, the imprint of her knees are still visible on the spot while directly beside the imprint of her knees is the suspended lake, which has today become Eekun Iyawo Suspended Lake.

The lake is filled with water all year and no one can tell the source of its water. With its rich mythical history and physical ambience, Eekun Iyawo Suspended Lake has over the years held attractions for the people of the community, however, with some level of development and exposure, the lake is sure to become number one tourist spot in Lanlate. *Olaniyan Samuel is of Olaniyan Travels

