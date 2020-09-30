‘Myths, misconceptions fuelling TB transmission’

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP), has identified myths and misconceptions as major challenges affecting TB transmission, control and prevention.

Head of Communication and Social Mobilisation, NTBLCP, Itohowo Uko, who made this known at a virtual TB media roundtable with the theme ‘Improving TB awareness creation: Lessons from Covid-19,’ said there was low knowledge and awareness on TB.

While disclosing that 74 percent of TB patients were yet to be identified, she said lack of accurate information, stigma and discrimination were preventing a lot of persons from seeking treatments.

She also raised concerns that seeking help at multiple places instead of appropriate health facilities exposes TB patients to misdiagnosis, poor management of cases and drug resistant TB which could result from consumption of traditional herbs.

In her words: “We are only able to identify 26 percent of the estimated TB cases in Nigeria. And we are able to put them on treatments, but what that means is that we still have an overflow of 74 percent of the estimated cases that are still in the community.

“The issue of myths and misconceptions has actually posed serious challenges about the transmission of the disease and it is actually affecting the health behaviour of people who are in the community. Even the health workers themselves sometimes don’t actually believe in the transmission.

“One case of untreated TB actually affects 15 more people within one year. Nigeria can see what that means for the country to have seen a huge number of TB patients, still in the community, not identified, or treated.

“Many people are still not aware of it, and some do not even believe that tuberculosis is real. With the current normal that we are facing, the COVID-19 pandemic, this has actually impacted negatively on the initial health-seeking behaviour of most of our people, as well as the adherence to even those that have been placed on treatments.”

Chairman Board of Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr. Ayodele Awe, who noted that public and general health worker information was still very low, said a survey conducted years back revealed that only 27 percent know the cause of TB. He added that some persons think TB was witchcraft.

“If the health worker does not know that every possible cough may be TB, and they do not ask the patient the right questions, TB cases will be missed by the facility, and the patient will end up developing multidrug resistance.

“If people don’t have correct information about TB, they will report late when the TB is severe,” he said.

