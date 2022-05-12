Myths, stigma hinder treatment for mental illness – Psychiatrist

Dr. Ogunnubi Peter is a consultant psychiatrist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grace Cottage Mental Health Clinic in Ilupeju, Lagos. Ogunnubi, who is also a World Health Organisation (WHO)- certified mental health advocate, in this interview, highlights some of the challenges of tackling mental illness in Nigeria – stigma, myths hindering access to treatment, high cost of medication, use of outdated legal framework, the need to pass the Mental Health Bill into law, wrong perception of mental illness, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

Stigma is a major problem in tackling mental health disorders. How do we change the narrative?

The truth is because mental illness has a very rich history in the sense that it has come of age. People over the past years have attributed the causal factors of mental illness to many things, especially evil spirits. So, because of that mentality it is still enshrined in people and also in the perception of people whenever they see anyone presumed to have mental illness. Hence, when I talk of mental illness, the picture that comes to mind is that is that of a man on the road wearing tattered clothes, eating from the dustbin, laughing and talking to himself or herself; that is to them madness, craziness and mental illness. Because of that perception, people fail to realise that gambling, phobia, depression, anxiety, sexual and Internet addiction, among others also constitute mental illness.

Similarly, some who fear coming out of their house, feeling that people want to harm them; those hearing voices don’t know that they also suffer mental illness. They tell themselves: “Nothing is wrong with me; it is only the mad man on the road that has mental illness”. However, we are now changing the narrative. People need to understand that mental illness is not that ‘mad’ man on the road. Although, the stigma is there, the more we educate people, the more we let people know that you don’t have to be stark naked on the road before you suffer mental illness.

The cost of treating mental health disorders is still high. What should be done to make it affordable?

Just like the treatment of HIV, anywhere in the world the treatment of mental illness is expensive because it is a chronic condition that is not like malaria which will go within three days; hence, you need more money for its treatment. In fact, under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), some health insurance companies refuse to include mental illness as part of their coverage; so, individuals have to pay out-of-pocket and that is unfortunate. Today, people will tell you that if they have HIV, they will go to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and get free medications, but when people come down with depression, anxiety, phobia, inability to sleep, to get the money to buy drugs they have to pay out-of-pocket. It is very pathetic.

However, are the few federal health institutions (FHIs) in our setting equipped to provide subsidised medications?

The answer is no. So, you have people resorting to private care. When people who cannot afford to treat the illness realise that they have the illness, what you will see them say is: “Jesus will heal me; Allah will h e a l me.” They go to churches, mosques, traditional medicine practitioners and herbalists. It’s not that they don’t know that they should go for orthodox care, but when they don’t have money they begin to psyche themselves up and say, ‘’God will heal me.” So, the Federal Government, states and local governments should all come to the aid of those suffering mental illness.

Is there a cure for mental illness?

The truth is that there are myths around mental illness. People believe that once you are mentally ill, you are ill forever; it’s a myth. The same way you take care of hypertension, arthritis and diabetes so also you take care of mental illness. Don’t let us forget that diabetes is affecting pancreas, hypertension is affecting the heart, asthma is affecting the lungs and all these are organs in the body. The same way arthritis will affect the bones. Mental illness is affecting the brain. Where is the brain which is inside the skull is also an organ, but when people have problem with the heart, liver, kidney, lungs, they either go to, cardiologist, nephrologist, orthopaedic surgeon, rheumatologist, among others, but when they have problem with mental illness, they run to churches, mosques and traditional healers. It is abysmal; it is abnormal. It is important to know that mental illness is a problem of the brain. The same way you manage other medical conditions in the body, you can also manage mental illness. Those treated for mental illnesses are okay and doing well in society.

What are the symptoms of mental illness?

When everybody is happy and I am sad and I keep to myself; I am not talking to people. People begin to wonder. “What is wrong, come on, be a man”. But they don’t tell the one that has malaria and presents with fever to be a man. They will be telling you that you have a problem with the brain to be a man. Do you tell a man that has fever not to shiver? You now understand the explanation. That is why we are changing the narrative. Some people that have mental illness keep to themselves, not able to sleep and have anxiety. Some have asthma and panic attacks as if they want to die. Some will feel as if their breath wants to seize; they will be shaking and palpitating. These are signs of mental illness. Some will go to the extent of hearing voices. Some will see things that others can’t see, which is an abnormal perception. Mental illness is not an arrow from the village. It is a problem with an organ called the brain that is inside t h e skull.

