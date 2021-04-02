N.1m fine: Advertisers seek parley with minister on foreign advertorials

Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG) yesterday asked for a rethink and engagement on the proposed N100,000 fine on advertisements run by Nigerian brands on foreign media outlets. HASG, an umbrella body comprising advertising, media, marketing activation and out-of-home media agencies as well as broadcasting company groups, said the planned imposition runs contrary to international best practice.

Reacting to a statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on the payment of fines for advertisements placed on foreign- owned media channels and production of content abroad by advertisers, the group said it was better to let the sector develop naturally. The minister had said that Nigerian brands that run adverts during foreign matches must compulsorily advertise during Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) games and that brands that produce their advertising materials abroad would pay a fine of N100,000 each time such adverts were run.

He was also quoted to have said that advertising materials promoting Nigerian brands must be directed and authored by Nigerians inside the country. However, in a statement jointly signed by the President, Advertising Association of Nigeria (AAAN), Mr. Steve Babaeko; President, Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Mrs. Bunmi Adeniba and President, Media Independents Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Femi Adelusi, the coalition said none of its members was carried along before the decision was reached. Also, the President, OutdoorAdvertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Mr. Emmanuel Ajufo; Chairman, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Sa’am Ibrahim and the President, ExperientialMarketersAssociation of Nigeria (EXMAN), Mr. Tade Adekunle, were signatories to the statement. The statement reads in part: “First, it is important that the minister should understand that advertisers put their advertising investment where the eyeballs of Nigerians are. The media decisions are driven by the consumers’ interest, passion, inspiration and aspirations.”

