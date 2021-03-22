Metro & Crime

N.2m bounty placed on inmate who escaped after gang members killed prison officers

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has placed a N200,000 bounty on Chidi Nwankwo, an inmate who was set free by members of his gang, in Anambra.
Last Friday, two prison warders were killed when gunmen attacked a vehicle of the correctional service conveying some inmates to court.
In a statement on Monday, Francis Ekezie, spokesperson of the NCoS command in Anambra, said the 46-year-old inmate was forcefully released after his gang members killed the prison officials.
Nwankwo is standing trial at the Magistrates Court 2 Nanka after his brother whom he stood for as guarantor in a trial escaped.
“This is the face of the inmate whose gang members allegedly attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service escort vehicle on its way from the court at Nanka, Anambra State. He was forcefully released after killing the escort NCoS personnel and a police officer,” Ekezie said.
“Chidi Nwankwo is accused of assisting his brother, Anayo NWANKWO who was being tried for arson to escape. Anayo NWAKWO was said to have pretended to be ill when a prosecutor arraigned him for trial at the Magistrates Court 2, Nanka on the 8th of March 2021, prompting the Magistrate to release him for medical attention and CHIDI stood as his guarantor.
“Eventually, Anayo escaped hence, Chidi, who stood in as his guarantor was arrested for aiding the escape of his brother, Anayo.
“The State Controller, Barr. Emmanuel Nwakeze wishes to appeal to the good people of Anambra State and indeed all Nigerians to assist in recapturing the fugitive, Chidi Nwankwo. A cash prize of N200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) awaits anyone with useful intelligence that can assist in his recapture.”
On Sunday, Willie Obiano, governor of the state, announced a ban on vehicles with covered number plates and tinted windows on all roads to check the recent trend of attacks by gunmen in the state.

