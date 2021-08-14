Business

N.5m up for grabs in Knorr Unwrap and Win promo

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on N.5m up for grabs in Knorr Unwrap and Win promo

 

 

Leading seasoning brand, Knorr has announced the launch of its 2021 consumer promo tagged ‘Unwrap and Win Promo’, which will see two winners cart away a cash prize money of N500,000 weekly for the next 12 weeks.

According to Knorr, the promo is aimed at rewarding loyal consumers of Knorr by putting a smile on their faces while also encouraging more households to sample its range of products which are made with natural ingredients and rich in flavour.

Speaking on the initiative, the Brand Manager Knorr, Demilade Oresanya, remarked that the promo is the brand’s way of showing customers its appreciation for their loyalty and trust.

He said: “Knorr is a brand that is committed to supporting a healthy lifestyle as well as creating unique taste experiences for families across Nigeria. This promo is a thank you for customers’ constant patronage and trust. We will continue to churn out products that meet their healthy lifestyle and taste.”

In addition to the prize money, the promo also avails consumers the opportunity to win instant prizes like kitchen appliances, cookbooks, cookware, and many other consolation prizes. The gift items can be redeemed at any of the designated centers across the country.

To qualify and participate in the ongoing promo consumers are expected to submit two or more empty Knorr wraps at any of its redemption centers across the country, where they will be required to spin a digital wheel for a chance to win an instant prize and then qualify for the weekly raffle draw to stand a chance to win N500,000.

The Knorr Unwrap and Win promo is valid till October 17, 2021. Prizes will be won daily and weekly until the end of the promo.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Report: COVID-19 crisis drives down global wages

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of COVID-19, in two-thirds of countries for which official data was available, and that the crisis is likely to inflict massive downward pressure on wages in […]
Business

Apapa: Still searching for solution to gridlocks

Posted on Author OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI reports

Hopes were high. Enthusiasm was the air when the Lagos State government in partnership with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) announced last year that they were offering solution to the perennial gridlock on Apapa roads. In fact, they announced that they have recorded major progress in an effort to proffer lasting solution to the menace […]
Business

Corporate earnings lift European stocks

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

European stocks extended gains for a third session on Thursday, as signs of a strong corporate earnings season and expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will stick to a dovish stance lifted demand for risky equities. According to Reuters News, the German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica