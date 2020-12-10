N/Assembly, SEC reiterate support for NSE

…as market records midweek decline

The House of Representatives and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Nigeria have reiterated their support for the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as it continues to play a critical role in aiding Nigeria’s economic recovery and sustainable growth. This was made known at the enlightenment tour of the Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Federal House of Representatives and the SEC to the exchange yesterday.

This is just as stock trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative following loss recorded by some blue chip firms. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 12.48 basis points or 0.03 per cent to close at 35,021.26 as against 35.033.74 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N6bn or 0.03 per cent to close at N18.304 trillion from N18.310 trillion.

The delegation to the exchange was led by the Chairman, Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Federal House of Representatives, Honourable Ibrahim Babangida, and the Director General, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda. Speaking during the tour, Babangida stated: “It is my pleasure to be at the Exchange today and to hear about the commendable work that is being done. At the Federal level, we want to see the NSE and indeed the capital market play its significant role in the economic recovery process of Nigeria especially now that the country has plunged into recession.

