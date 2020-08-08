News

N/ Assembly works to strengthen anti-graft laws –Omo-Agege

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the National Assembly is working on strengthening the country’s anti-graft laws. Omo-Agege made this declaration in Abuja, while receiving representatives of the Good Leadership Advocacy for Africa (GLAFA) in his office.

He said the ninth Assembly would continue to give President Muhammadu Buhari the necessary support in his fight against corruption. Omo-Agege, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, said this was evident in the way the National Assembly intervene whenever some government agencies appeared to be veering off the normal course.

He said: “Talking about corruption, there has been an argument that we should make more laws and make punishments more stringent. Of course, there is also a school of thought which argues that we have enough laws but that we need to create incentives for those who are doing the investigations, arrests and prosecution so that they can see this as a really worthwhile effort without any top official hindering their work.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Tolulope Arotile’s death: Afenifere demands coroner’s inquest

Posted on Author Reporter

Wale Elegbede Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has demanded a coroner’s inquest into the untimely death of Tolulope Arotile, Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot. The 24-year-old flying officer died on Tuesday in a road accident at the NAF base Kaduna after sustaining head injuries. In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka […]
News

Anambra guber aspirants to AFI: We’ll pay attention to major towns

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI), a group of lecturers in tertiary institutions has reinstated their commitment towards the support for good governance.   In a release signed by its National Coordinator Onyeizugbe; National Secretary, Dr. Tochukwu Oguegbe and their Anambra State Coordinator, Dr. Uche Ngenegbo, the group said that governance has been so bastardised in Nigeria […]
News Top Stories

Seven oil workers die as explosion rocks NNPC facility

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Seven oil workers were killed in an explosion that rocked Gbetiokun, Oil Mining Lease (OML) 40, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) on behalf of the NPDC/ Elcrest Joint Venture. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which reported this incident yesterday, noted that the explosion “occurred on Tuesday during the installation of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: