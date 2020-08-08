N/ Assembly works to strengthen anti-graft laws –Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the National Assembly is working on strengthening the country’s anti-graft laws. Omo-Agege made this declaration in Abuja, while receiving representatives of the Good Leadership Advocacy for Africa (GLAFA) in his office.

He said the ninth Assembly would continue to give President Muhammadu Buhari the necessary support in his fight against corruption. Omo-Agege, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, said this was evident in the way the National Assembly intervene whenever some government agencies appeared to be veering off the normal course.

He said: “Talking about corruption, there has been an argument that we should make more laws and make punishments more stringent. Of course, there is also a school of thought which argues that we have enough laws but that we need to create incentives for those who are doing the investigations, arrests and prosecution so that they can see this as a really worthwhile effort without any top official hindering their work.

