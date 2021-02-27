News

N/Central youth group to politicians: Watch your utterances

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Concerned Nigerians under the aegis of North Central Youth for Good Governance (NCYGG) have appealed to political, traditional and religious leaders in the country, to be circumspect in their utterances on sensitive issues, in order not to overheat the polity. According to the youth group, all hands must, of necessity, be on deck at a time like this, with a view to dousing the rising tension across the country, occasioned by insecurity, ethnic clashes and other challenges threatening national peace and cohesion. Specifically, the group lamented the seeming war of words between the governors of Bauchi and Benue states, Senator Bala Mohammed, and Samuel Ortom, respectively, saying same was unnecessary.

Recall that Mohammed had offered his perspective on the activities of herdsmen across the country, which had attracted reactions from many, including Ortom. Notwithstanding, the Bauchi governor had explained that his position was only “figurative”, even as he insisted that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), allowed for citizens to live in any part of the country. Weighing-in on the development, the North Central group defended Mohammed, saying the Bauchi State Governor was a known patriot, whose interest remained the sustainability of the nation’s unity and corporate existence.

In a statement by their convener and chairman, Sani Abdulsalam, the youths assured Ortom that his Bauchi counterpart was not a man associated with violence hence will not contemplate hurting him. To buttress their position that Mohammed remained one of the detribalised Nigerians, they drew attention to the fact that sometime in 2010, the former FCT Minister rooted for the emergence of then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan as Acting President, through the instrumentality of the “doctrine of necessity”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NYSC DG tasks coordinators on COVID-19 safety protocols in camps

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Ahead of the commencement of the Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Course of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheduled to commence on January 19, 2021, the Director-General of the organisation, Brigadier- General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has directed all state and the FCT coordinators to ensure strict compliance with COVID- 19 prevention and safety protocols in […]
News

Buhari, Zulum meet behind closed doors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari, yesterday, met with the Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at the Presidential Villa behind closed doors. Though the governor did not disclose his mission, as he refused to speak with State House Correspondents, there were indications that both leaders may have deliberated on the security situation in the North-Eastern state. It […]
News

Supreme Court okays PDP exco in C’River

Posted on Author Reporter

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja   The Supreme Court has affirmed the current executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State as the duly elected leadership of the party in the state. With the judgement of the court, the controversy over who is the authentic candidate of the party in the December 5, 2020 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica