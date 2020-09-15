N/Delta: Youth leaders give IOCs 3-month ultimatum, task FG on projects

The leaders of various youth groups in the Niger Delta region have called for an urgent resuscitation of moribund economic projects that would expand economic and create employment opportunities for youths in the region.

The youth leaders, under the aegis of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Council, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to increase the involvement of young people from the region in the development of the area in order to curb youth restiveness.

These were contained in a communique issued yesterday at the end of their electoral congress held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, which produced a new leadership, led by Terry Obieh as President- General saddled with the task of piloting the affairs of the council in the next three years.

The communique was signed by the Presidents of 20 ethnic nationalities youth councils across Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Bayelsa and Edo States respectively, including the Chairman of the Board of Trustees/President of Edo youth council leaders, Okoduagha Aluyah; the newly elected President, Obieh, who is also the President of Urhobo Youth Council, as well as newly elected Council Secretary, Bassey Henshaw, who is also the President of Efik Youths Council.

