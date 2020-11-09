News

N/East elders to Buhari: Rejig national security architecture

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Our Reporter

The Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development on Monday for the umpteenth time, made a passionate call to President Muhammadu Buhari, to rejig the nation’s security architecture.
According  to the elders, a restructuring of the security architecture cannot be successful with the retention of the current Service Chiefs.
Consequently, the Forum has pleaded with Buhari, to relieve the Service Chiefs of their respective appointments.
“We are concerned that our dear President, who is so passionate about leaving an enviable legacy of a prosperous nation in all respect, has remained adamant, as far as the military heads are concerned.
“This position is despite the unanimous resolution by the Senate and the House of Representatives requesting the sack of the Service Chiefs.
“May we, therefore, reiterate our earlier calls for the removal of Service Chiefs, as their replacement will never be difficult, considering the fact that there are younger generals that are now better positioned to deliver on our expectations.
“Our men, women and children are tired of these needless attacks on communities, in the face of huge budgetary expenditure on the defence and security sub-sector of the nation.
“We know that our dear President will lose nothing, as loyalty among officers and personnel of the military, is total, absolute and unalloyed, not withstanding who is saddled with whatever responsibility.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari appoints 2 journalists, 6 women, 33 others as ambassadors-designate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

No representation from Abia, Ekiti, Niger Two journalists, the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper, Debo Adesina, representing Oyo State, and former Politics Editor of ThisDay newspaper, Oma Djebah, from Delta State, are among the 41 non-career ambassadors appointed yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari. This was as Abia, Ekiti and Niger states had no representation […]
News

WTO: Ex-British PM, Gordon Brown, endorses Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former British Prime Minister, Mr. Gordon Brown, has endorsed the candidacy of Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the top job of Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Brown’s endorsement is the latest of such high profile backing for the former Nigerian Ministerof Finance, coming after that by respected Patrick Lumumba, Director of Kenya’s […]
News

Event planner, Adebo, for burial tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A leading event planner, Mrs. Moromoke Adebo (nee Olugbodi), died on Sunday, August 9, 2020, during a brief illness. She would be buried tomorrow.   Romoke, popularly known as RMK, was the CEO/founder of Epicentre Global Events Limited, an event management, planning and marketing firm based in Lagos with several blue-chip companies on her clientele […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: