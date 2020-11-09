N/East elders to Buhari: Rejig national security architecture

Our Reporter

The Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development on Monday for the umpteenth time, made a passionate call to President Muhammadu Buhari, to rejig the nation’s security architecture.

According to the elders, a restructuring of the security architecture cannot be successful with the retention of the current Service Chiefs.

Consequently, the Forum has pleaded with Buhari, to relieve the Service Chiefs of their respective appointments.

“We are concerned that our dear President, who is so passionate about leaving an enviable legacy of a prosperous nation in all respect, has remained adamant, as far as the military heads are concerned.

“This position is despite the unanimous resolution by the Senate and the House of Representatives requesting the sack of the Service Chiefs.

“May we, therefore, reiterate our earlier calls for the removal of Service Chiefs, as their replacement will never be difficult, considering the fact that there are younger generals that are now better positioned to deliver on our expectations.

“Our men, women and children are tired of these needless attacks on communities, in the face of huge budgetary expenditure on the defence and security sub-sector of the nation.

“We know that our dear President will lose nothing, as loyalty among officers and personnel of the military, is total, absolute and unalloyed, not withstanding who is saddled with whatever responsibility.”

Like this: Like Loading...