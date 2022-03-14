News Top Stories

N-Power: 75,600 exited beneficiary to get 3m CBN loan each

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja Comment(0)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has flagged off the much awaited NEXIT/CBN Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme for exited N-Power beneficiaries Batches A and B.

Out of the 467,183 trainees, who indicated interest, 75,600 will participate in the first phase of the orientation programme expected to lead up to collection of loans of up to N3 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) if they qualify.

At the flag off ceremony which took place Monday in Abuja, the minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s unwavering efforts in eradicating poverty in the country and for supporting and sustaining the National Social Investment Programmes.

She also congratulated the 467,183 trainees who indicated interest in the NEXIT CBN AGSMEIS programme from the 500,000 batches A and B exited beneficiaries.

Umar Farouq noted  that this is the first  of several other phases that will take place in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“It has been my desire that the excited batches A and B N-Power graduate beneficiaries will not be left unattended to. In different channels, I kept on assuring these teaming youths that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has worked very closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria to realize this dream.

“Today marks the beginning of the fulfilment of this awaited training that will enable those beneficiaries that indicated interest to participate in the CBN empowerment programme.

“For ease of coordination, this training programme will be conducted in phases. Let me also inform you that all the 36 States and FCT are participating in this long awaited NEXIT training programme. A total of 75,600 participants are in this first batch of the training. We will continue to train the remaining batches in no distant time.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Drinking tea, coffee daily can cut death risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Drinking plenty of both green tea and coffee has been linked to a lower risk of dying from any cause among people with Type 2 diabetes. According to the findings of a new research published by online journal; ‘British Medical Journal’ (BMJ), Open Diabetes Research & Care, drinking four or more cups daily of green […]
News

Edo records 4 more deaths, 63 new cases

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Edo State Government has urged residents to support efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to secure the health and wellbeing of the Edo people by complying with all guidelines and precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.     Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who expressed worry over the […]
News Top Stories

Owerri deserted as Buhari visits Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

…commissions projects Ohanaeze: Ndigbo needs fairness,justice ‘Infrastructure is our priority Virtually all roads and streets in Owerri, the Imo State capital, were yesterday deserted as President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in the state on an official visit. Markets, commercial banks, private businesses and corporate offices were all shut down as commercial transportation disappeared from the roads. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica