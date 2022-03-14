N-Power: 75,600 exited beneficiary to get 3m CBN loan each

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has flagged off the much awaited NEXIT/CBN Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme for exited N-Power beneficiaries Batches A and B.

Out of the 467,183 trainees, who indicated interest, 75,600 will participate in the first phase of the orientation programme expected to lead up to collection of loans of up to N3 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) if they qualify.

At the flag off ceremony which took place Monday in Abuja, the minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s unwavering efforts in eradicating poverty in the country and for supporting and sustaining the National Social Investment Programmes.

She also congratulated the 467,183 trainees who indicated interest in the NEXIT CBN AGSMEIS programme from the 500,000 batches A and B exited beneficiaries.

Umar Farouq noted that this is the first of several other phases that will take place in all the 36 states and the FCT.

“It has been my desire that the excited batches A and B N-Power graduate beneficiaries will not be left unattended to. In different channels, I kept on assuring these teaming youths that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has worked very closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria to realize this dream.

“Today marks the beginning of the fulfilment of this awaited training that will enable those beneficiaries that indicated interest to participate in the CBN empowerment programme.

“For ease of coordination, this training programme will be conducted in phases. Let me also inform you that all the 36 States and FCT are participating in this long awaited NEXIT training programme. A total of 75,600 participants are in this first batch of the training. We will continue to train the remaining batches in no distant time.”

