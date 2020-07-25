N-Power: ‘Bad eggs’ blackmailing FG demanding N300bn grant –Minister

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which is saddled with the responsibility of facilitating the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), yesterday said the Federal Government was being blackmailed by a group of people claiming to be NPower beneficiaries. It can be recalled that some N-Power beneficiaries staged a protest at the National Assembly on Thursday demanding payment of outstanding allowances owed them by the federal government, which they said run into months. However, in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph in Abuja yesterday, which was signed by Deputy Director (Information), Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, the ministry said the protesters requested the Federal Government to employ all the 500,000 beneficiaries as well as pay them a grant of N600, 000 each, “which is not possible”. The statement reads: “The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, observed on Thursday July 23, a rally at the National Assembly which later proceeded to the Federal Secretariat Complex. “The protesters claimed to be representatives of the Federal Government’s N-Power beneficiaries that are about to be exited. ”
Related Articles
Trump Jr.’s girlfriend tests positive
One of President Donald Trump’s top campaign fundraisers – and the girlfriend of his son Donald Trump Jr. – tested positive for coronavirus on Friday in South Dakota hours before Trump gave a speech at Mount Rushmore. “After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure,” said Sergio Gor, chief of staff […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Borno drills 105 boreholes, rehabilitates 315
To tackle water scarcity in Maiduguri and other parts of the state, Borno State government has in the last one year drilled 105 boreholes, rehabilitated and maintained 315 existing others in its efforts to provide potable water to the people of the state. Borno State Commissioner for Water Resource, Tijjani Goni, who disclosed this yesterday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bauchi sets up committee to check herders, farmers’ clashes
Bsuchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has vowed that his administration would not be turned into a sanctuary for crimes and criminality, as the case in some North-West geo-political zone of the country. He said discrepancies in land allocation and usurpation of passage on land for Fulani herdsmen had been the monster bedeviling Nigerians’ common heritage […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)