N-Power: FG approves training of 50,000 non-graduates

Deborah Ocheni, Abuja

The Federal Government has approved the engagement of four of its agencies to train 50,000 Non-Graduate N-Power Beneficiaries.

At the Federal Executive Council Thursday, the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Industrial Training Fund (ITF), National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute (HEDI) were given the nod to train the beneficiaries for nine months.

In her presentation, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq said that the ministry is coordinating the implementation of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in line with its mandate of alleviating poverty, social inclusion and youth empowerment.

“This N-Build is under the N-Power cluster of programmes managed by NSIP and it targets unemployed non-graduates. This proposed training is a continuation of N-Build training that started in 2017 with every batch of N-Power trainees.

“The Ministry has reviewed the delivery process of the N-Build programme for the purposes of ascertaining the relevance of the programme to the Job Creation/Poverty Reduction agenda of the Federal Government and noted the capacities of the four existing professional vocational training institutes statutorily set up by government with different mandates. The institutes were carefully considered and chosen in line with the objective of the N-Power and based on their capacities to train, assess, certify and guide candidates towards achieving the National Skills Qualifications (NSQs) of the N-Build Programme,” she explained.

The proposed training programme comprises three months of in-centre class training, six months for apprenticeship, post apprenticeship, mentorship with provision of Starter Packs and assessment leading to the award of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) Certification.

The N-Build apprenticeship programme will be coordinated across the 36 states and FCT and centres in almost 350 local government areas.

 

Our Reporters

