N-power: FG calls unpaid beneficiaries for verification

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has directed Batches A and B Beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme who were earlier omitted from payment of their stipends to report to their various State Focal Persons for verification and re-validation.

The directive was given by Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, as efforts to resolve unpaid stipends withheld due to discrepancies in records of the beneficiaries are almost being concluded.

Investigations conducted by the Office of the AGF, following the omission of some N-Power beneficiaries from payment of stipends indicated that some beneficiaries were also drawing salaries from other Federal Government MDAs.

However, the minister has directed that opportunity be given to the affected beneficiaries to verify and re-validate their eligibility, so that qualified beneficiaries can be paid for their participation in the N-Power Programme.

Beneficiaries are thereby directed to report to their State Focal Persons immediatelywiththeirbankaccount details, including bank statements from March 2020 to date, NYSC Discharge Certificates, birth certificates and other related screening documents.

