News

N-power: FG calls unpaid beneficiaries for verification

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has directed Batches A and B Beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme who were earlier omitted from payment of their stipends to report to their various State Focal Persons for verification and re-validation.

 

The directive was given by Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, as efforts to resolve unpaid stipends withheld due to discrepancies in records of the beneficiaries are almost being concluded.

 

Investigations conducted by the Office of the AGF, following the omission of some N-Power beneficiaries from payment of stipends indicated that some beneficiaries were also drawing salaries from other Federal Government MDAs.

 

However, the minister has directed that opportunity be given to the affected beneficiaries to verify and re-validate their eligibility, so that qualified beneficiaries can be paid for their participation in the N-Power Programme.

 

Beneficiaries are thereby directed to report to their State Focal Persons immediatelywiththeirbankaccount details, including bank statements from March 2020 to date, NYSC Discharge Certificates, birth certificates and other related screening documents.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos commends JIFORM, seeks solutions to irregular migration

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Lagos State Government has commended the Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM) advocacy on irregular migration and human trafficking for the work they are doing.   The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, gave the commendation, when JIFORM team, led by the President, Mr Ajibola Abayomi, paid him a courtesy visit recently. The […]
News

COVID-19: Britain praises Nigerian over creativity in ventilator production

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Nigerian Information Technology consultant, Victor Osagie, has been described by the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom (UK) as one of the best Britain has to offer due to his ingenuity in the mass production of ventilators to boost the National Health System (NHS) fight against the coronavirus pandemic.   In a commendation letter […]
News

6th NBC Code: Knee on the neck

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Understandably, conversations around the regulatory framework recently released by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) have mostly revolved around three issues. First is the desire of the commission to regulate exclusivity of broadcast content and actually outlaw such. Second is to make content sharing, including those created/developed by a broadcaster, with direct competitors mandatory. Third, bizarrely, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: