N-Power: FG to train 37 master trainers

A training workshop for 37 Master Trainers for the N-Skills Programme, an arm under Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programme N-Power, has commenced in Abuja. Declaringthetrainingsession open, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq said that the N-Skills programme targets marginalised and disadvantaged populations, including those with primary or no-formal education.

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Bashir Nura Alkali, stated that the 37 Master Trainers will later coordinate the training of 6,475 youths selected from the 36 States and FCT. “The Ministry worked with experienced training service providers to carefully select those to be trained today as Master Trainers.

”We expect these Master Trainers to effectively play their role of coordinating the training of the target beneficiaries of the N-Skills programme in their respective States and FCT. “The success of the programme relies to a large extent on your capacity and commitment to ensure effective delivery of the training, especially in the three important areas of Life Skills, Foundational Skills and Entrepreneurial Skills. Earlier, the National Coordinator, NSIP Dr. Umar Bindir noted that N-Power targets delivery capacity and capability alongside skills.

 

