N-Power Fraud Allegation: FG assures beneficiaries of commitment

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar Farouq, has denied the NPower fraud allegations. The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Nasir Kwazor, made this known yesterday in a press briefing held in Abuja.

Kwazor said the ministry’s attention was brought to recent publications regarding ongoing investigations in relation to fraud allegations in the programme. He said: “The Ministry has deployed a wellrounded mechanism for selection of eligible beneficiaries from across the country and this has been in place since the inception of the programme.

“Working with our Service Provider, Programme Beneficiaries are onboarded, trained and deployed to pre-selected Places of Primary assignment. “When it came to our notice that there may have been sharp practices by some personnel of the Payment Service Provider (PSP) involved in the payment processes of beneficiaries, the matter was immediately referred to ICPC for thorough investigation.”

