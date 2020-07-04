N-Power: Over3mapplicationsreceivedin7days

The Federal Government yesterday said it had received over three million applications from prospective NPower enrollees, in seven days. The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development also announced the transitioning of Independent Monitors recruited to monitor Batch A and B of the N-Power programme as well as other National Social Investment Programmes.

The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of Social Interventions which include N-Power, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). In her statement following the announcement, the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, thanked the independent monitors: “For their service in monitoring the activities and programmes of the National Social Investment Programmes.”

