News Top Stories

N-Power: Over3mapplicationsreceivedin7days

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said it had received over three million applications from prospective NPower enrollees, in seven days. The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development also announced the transitioning of Independent Monitors recruited to monitor Batch A and B of the N-Power programme as well as other National Social Investment Programmes.

The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of Social Interventions which include N-Power, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). In her statement following the announcement, the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, thanked the independent monitors: “For their service in monitoring the activities and programmes of the National Social Investment Programmes.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reports: China releases 10 Indian soldiers days after Ladakh clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  China has released 10 Indian army soldiers, including at least two senior officers, it captured in a high-altitude border clash in the Himalayas which left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead, media reports said. The release follows several rounds of talks between the two sides in a bid to ease tensions after the battle […]
News

Community decries land grabbing in Ogun, petitions gov, police

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as YYF seeks probe of illegal use of name Kunle Olayeni and Idowu Nasir Members of Bode-Olude Community Development Committee in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State have raised the alarm over activities of suspected land grabbers in the area. However, the community members said the suspects allegedly invaded their area with thugs with […]
News

Coronavirus pandemic hindrance to political ambitions –Tinubu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

. National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reacted to the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him in his statement:   Becoming the party we were intended to be, the Coronavirus pandemic should be of concern to any political […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: