N-Power Payment Fraud: We’re cooperating with investigators –Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has disclosed an ongoing investigation into infractions by some employees regarding shortchanging of beneficiaries of its Social Investment Programme: N-Power. The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, disclosed this in a press release issued Wednesday evening. Beneficiaries of the social investment scheme had cried out over issues around shortchanging and, in some cases, non-payment of monthly stipends. Sani-Gwarzo, in the release entitled, N-power Programme Update said the ministry is working in concert with law enforcement agencies on investigations and called on the general public to report any infractions observed in the programmetothedepartment.

“Whenitcametoournotice thattheremayhavebeensharp practicesbysomepersonnelon the Payment Service Provider (PSP) involved in the payment processes of beneficiaries, the matter was immediately referred to ICPC for thorough investigation,” the statement read in part. The reported detention of popular hip-pop artiste, Banji Oladapo, alsoknownasDBanj, was said to be in connection withimproprietiesconcerning the N-Power scheme.

Gwarzoalsochargedbeneficiaries and assured them that measures have been taken to forestall future events of compromises to its systems. “We are aware that certain persons have consequently been invited for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigations. In the meantime, we have carried out thorough reinforcement of our systems to eliminate all anomalies and prevent similar occurrences in the future. “To this end we are in close collaborationwithICPCtosupport the successful determination of the investigation.

“We want to assure all N-POWER beneficiaries of Federal Government’s continued commitment to the programme and the subsequent exit/off-boarding channels activated. “All programme beneficiariesshould, therefore, continue to apply themselves to their utmostattheirplacesof primary assignment. All monthly stipends will continue to be paid in line with program expectations. “We call on members of the publictocomeforwardwithinformation on any irregularities noticed in the implementation of the National Social Investment programme.

 

