N/West operation: Troops recover N3.9m from suspected bandits – Military

The military has said that troops of Operation Sahel Sanity in parts of the North West, have recovered a total of N3, 895, 550 from suspected bandits in separate ongoing operations.

A statement by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, said the operations were “in the quest to rout bandits and all criminal elements in the North West zone of the country”.

Onyeuko said: “Furthermore, on 6 September 2020, troops on patrol responded to a distress call over a kidnap activity at an estate along Dandume road as they quickly mobilized to the area, however, the suspects who were believed to have been hinted through their informants abandoned nine kidnapped victims and fled the area before the troops arrival.

“On same day, troops on patrol arrested one Ibrahim Sule at Koha village under Batsari LGA of Katsina State. Suspect was identified by locals to be a member of a syndicate terrorizing the general area and is currently undergoing interrogation in custdy.
“Also, on 7 September 2020, troops at Forward Operation Base Kekuwuje while on routine patrol arrested two suspected bandits. The arrest was made following credible intelligence that the suspects are members of a bandit group terrorizing the area.
“Items recovered from them include the sum of one million five hundred and sixty-five thousand five hundred and fifty naira (N1,565,550.00) suspected to be acquired from one of their criminal activities, one motorcycle, two mobile phones and clothes concealed in a bag. The suspects confessed during interogation to be involved in selling rustled cattle for bandits.”

