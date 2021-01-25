News Top Stories

N1.3bn debt: AMCON takes over Inducon’s assets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing the order of Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), yesterday, announced that it took over assets belonging to Dr. John Warimeme Abebe, the Chief Promoter of Inducon Nigeria Limited, at the weekend, over an indebtedness of over N1.3 billion.

 

Head, Corporate Communications Department of the Corporation, Jude Nwauzor, said: “In compliance to the enforcement order, AMCON, at the weekend, took effective possession of the property situate at Plot 12, Block 108 Lekki Peninsula Residential Scheme, Lagos, through its Debt Recovery Agent – Ogunsola Shonibare L.P.

 

“The court also ordered that the bank accounts of the company and its Directors, Dr. John Warimeme Abebe, Mr. Olawole Fatimilehin and Ademola Buraimoh be frozen pending the final determination of the suit.

 

“The case of Inducon Nigeria Limited and its promoters has been interminable shortly after the loan was purchased by AMCON during the 1st phase of Eligible Bank Asset (EBA) purchases from the defunct FinBank (now FCMB) since 2011.

 

Since the purchase, AMCON has offered the obligor several concessions and explored all avenues to resolve the debt harmoniously, but the obligor and his company have remained recalcitrant and unenthusiastic to repay the huge debt to AMCON.

 

“They have consistently reneged on several promises they made in the past during negotiations. This prompted the debt recovery agency to evoke the Corporation’s asset tracing powers granted it under the AMCON (Amendment No. 2) Act, 2019.”

 

He emphasized that the Corporation explored all avenues of peaceful resolution to no avail before the hard decision was taken. He noted that the enforcement option is usually the last resort for the Corporation whenever a recalcitrant obligor decides to be unreasonable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

A season of stray-bullets, cult killings

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

It is a sign of bad times. Multiple killings and violence are all over the place. If they are not killing themselves for ritual, sharing formula of money, reprisal attacks, stray bullets from a trigger-happy policeman or rival cult groups, will cut their life short. Over 280 suspected cult members have been arrested during initiation […]
News

Katsina Assembly passes child protection bill into law

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina

The Katsina State House of Assembly has passed the long awaited child protection bill into law, after suffering some setbacks in the last seventeen years in the Assembly.   The bill was initially presented before the House by the administration of late Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua’s administration in 2003. However, the bill which passed first […]
News

Elumelu tips Africa as key investment destination

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Advocates collaborations to boost continents fortunes   The Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu has said that the coronavirus pandemic has presented a perfect opportunity for foreign investors to invest in Africa, owing to the huge opportunities that are inherent in the African economy.   “This is the time to invest. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica