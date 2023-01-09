News

N1.3bn fraud allegation rocks Enugu APC 

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)
*As aggrieved members take protest to National Secretariat

 

 

The crisis in the Enugu All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday resonated as members protested at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja alleging embezzlement of N1.3 billion by the state party chairman, Ugochukwu Agballah and governorship candidate, Uche Nnaji.

The members of the Enugu State APC, led by Comrade Alphonsus Ude, demanded for the sack of Agballah as chairman.
It would be recalled that stakeholders of APC made up of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, VoN DG, Osita Okechukwu and others had last year August visited the APC national leadership, demanding for the sack of the Enugu State party chairman
But speaking at the party secretariat Monday, Ude made new revelations about the crisis rocking the party in the state
 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC, PDP trade words over violent clash in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the violent clash that occurred between youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, both parties have accused each other of masterminding the attack.   According to the ruling APC, suspected thugs of the opposition, PDP had placed the state capital under […]
News

32-year-old man hacks Okada rider to death in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

A 32-year-old man, Sunday Ayenutaju, has killed an Okada rider at Omin-nla, Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Sunday, who conspired with his friend, who is on the run, to commit the crime was arrested by men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun. Luck was said to […]
News

Ekiti APC to Fayemi: We’ve no reason to suspend Ojudu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Leaders and executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado-Ekiti Ward 8 have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, insisting that they had no reason to suspend him from the party as being directed by Governor Kayode Fayemi. Ojudu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica