N1.3bn fraud allegation rocks Enugu APC 

*As aggrieved members take protest to National Secretariat

The crisis in the Enugu All Progressives Congress (APC) Monday resonated as members protested at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja alleging embezzlement of N1.3 billion by the state party chairman, Ugochukwu Agballah and governorship candidate, Uche Nnaji.

The members of the Enugu State APC, led by Comrade Alphonsus Ude, demanded for the sack of Agballah as chairman.

It would be recalled that stakeholders of APC made up of former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, VoN DG, Osita Okechukwu and others had last year August visited the APC national leadership, demanding for the sack of the Enugu State party chairman

But speaking at the party secretariat Monday, Ude made new revelations about the crisis rocking the party in the state