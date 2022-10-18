Metro & Crime

N1.3bn Fraud: How First Marina Trust’s ex- employees defrauded customers – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday told a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Tijani Ringim, that two former employees of First Marina Trust Ltd, cloned the emails of several customers and defrauded them to the tune of over N1.3 billion. The anti-graft agency through its witness, Mr Anthony Onyeoghane, stated this at the resumed trial of the two former staff, Adeyemi Oluwaseun and Suleiman Yusuf.

 

It would be recalled that the Commission had dragged them before the court on four counts  bordering on conspiracy to commit identity theft, impersonation, and cybercrime. The duo were first docked in June 2018 before Justice Chuka Obiozor, and they denied any knowledge of the alleged offence.

They were granted bail and trial on the matter had commenced. But Justice Obiozor was moved to another jurisdiction of the court, and the case was consequently re-assigned to Justice Ringim.

 

As a result of the re-assignment of the case, the defendants were, on May 12, re-arraigned before the trial judge. They again pleaded not  guilty to the charge, and Justice Ringim allowed the defendants to continue on their earlier bail.

As the matter commenced, the prosecutor, Nnaemeka Omenwa called his witness, a lawyer, to begin his examination-in-chief.

 

While being led in evidence, the witness informed the judge that he works as a Chief Risk Officer of First Marina Trust Ltd, a financial institution regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to the witness, the defendants are former colleagues who served as marketing operators and relationship managers, respectively.

 

