N1.41trn debt: Nigerian vessel owners turn scrap dealers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…blame NNPC, ministry for Cabotage failure

 

Following their inability to pay more than N1.41 trillion ($3 billion) bank debts and lack of capacity to sustain shipping business in the nation’s coastal waters, some Nigerian ship owners have resorted to selling their vessels in parts.

 

The debt, which was incurred due to failure of the Federal Government’s Cabotage law, has put the operators in a tight corner, even as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) failed to heed their cry for patronage.

 

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that in the last two years, the local ship owners acquired ves  sels valued at N484.1 billion ($1.03 billion).

 

Data by the International Trade Statistics revealed that in 2019, $764.39 million was spent on vessels, while $271.90 million was used to buy ships of various types  However, it was learnt that some of the vessels are not fit to trade on Nigerian waters because of age.

 

A former Chairman, Nigerian Ship owners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, had said that not less than 50 per cent of Nigerian shipping companies have been thrown out of business due to poor implementation of the Cabotage law.

 

While the ship owners complained that breach of the Cabotage Act through arbitrary granting of waivers to foreign-owned ships by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and poor engagement of local ships by NNPC were responsible for their woes, it was, however, learnt most Nigerian ship owners have been borrowing money to buy old vessels from Europe and Asia.

 

Findings revealed that some of the ship owners were bad ship managers without prior experience before coming into the vessel- owning business.

 

According to a master mariner and Chief Marine Surveyor with Phoenix Register of Shipping, Engr. Emmanuel Emesiri, the general response and attention to shipping business in Nigeria is half-hearted.

 

Emesiri said that most Nigerian ship owners had no prior knowledge before investing in buying ships, and that they usually take away all the profits, without plowing it back into the investment.

 

He said: “The mentality of most Nigerian ship owners is that, when they get N100 as proceeds from a ship, you would be surprised that they would take N90 for their own personal purpose instead of putting back money into the business.

 

So, when you go to some of these ships, the state of the ship would make you wonder why they don’t reinvest profits into the business, they would start giving you different excuses.

 

If you look at the state of vessels in Nigeria, there is inability of the vessel owners to properly maintain them; maintenance of a vessel determines the life of it.

 

The owners of the vessels are not really conversant with the business. “In my personal experience, there was a company I was superintending. I advised the ship owner that for every profit you get, take away 25 percent of it and keep it aside for the vessel’s maintenance.

 

This includes salaries, dry docking, bunkers and other things that may come up, but he never listened. Eventually, the ship propeller broke, so we had to order a propeller from Japan. I took the vessel to Nigerdock,

 

I had actually told him to keep N100 million to do this job, but he thought I wanted to spend his money, he spent N300 million to play politics and he didn’t win. Eventually, the vessel was sold as a scrap.”

 

He also noted that there was an increase in the number of vessels being scrapped at various scrap yards dotting the Kirikiri axis of Lagos. He explained that more vessels were being scrapped at Kirikiri in Lagos as owners could no longer cope with the business.

 

Emesiri warned that a time would come in Nigeria when no locally-owned vessel would sail on Nigerian waters. He cited a situation that took place years ago at the Lagos breakwaters when a vessel had issues, but was abandoned until it broke into two.

 

Also, the Chairman, Ship Owners Forum (SOF), Mrs. Margret Orakwusi, lamented that no Nigerian vessel was listed among the 500 vessels that visited the Nigerian ports in the first quarter of 2015.

 

She said: “No Nigerian flagged ship plied the international route.

 

That means no value addition to the huge annual tonnage generated by way of earnings in freight, which translates into billions of dollars loss to Nigeria.

 

“Even the coastal trade reserved for indigenous operators is dominated by foreign operators and the common reason for this is due to lack of capacity of the indigenous operators in the provision of seaworthy ships.”

 

 

A former President, Nigerian Ship Owners Association (NISA), Aminu Umar, also blamed their woes on lack of finance, noting that it was one of the major challenges facing Nigerian ship owners.

 

He added that insecurity on the waterways, deployment of poorly trained seafarers and crew also pose challenges for indigenous operators.

