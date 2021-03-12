N1.4bn fraud: Court rules on Usoro’s no case motion

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on June 10 rule on the no case motion filed by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN) against the N1.4 billion alleged fraud charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge fixed the date Friday after listening to parties’ submissions for and against the motion.

Arguing the motion, Usoro’s lawyer, Effiong O. Effiong (SAN) submitted that the prosecution only called two witnesses and closed its case because there was no case against his client.

He urged the court to allow the no case motion because the prosecution has failed to establish a prima-facie case against the defendant to warrant opening of any defence.

Responding, EFCC’s lawyer, Uduak Kufre, drew the court’s attention to a counter-affidavit filed in opposition to the defendant’s motion. He urged the court to dismiss the no case motion in view of the overwhelming evidence adduced by the prosecution as well as the exhibits admitted in evidence and order the defendant to enter his defence.

After listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Aikawa adjourned the matter to June 10 for ruling on the no case motion.

The anti-graft agency had on February 18, 2021 closed its case against Usoro after calling two witnesses.

It would be recalled that Usoro was first arraigned by the anti-graft agency on a 10-count charge of alleged N1.4 billion fraud on December 18, 2018 before Justice Muslim Hassan. The case was later taken away from the judge after Usoro petitioned the Chief Judge alleging bias.

