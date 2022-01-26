N1.4bn fraud: EFCC chair quizzed over evidence against Nadobo Energy

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, was yesterday further quizzed over his evidence in the ongoing trial of Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, over an alleged N1.4 billion fraud before an Ikeja High Court, Lagos.

The defence Counsel, E.O. Isiramen yesterday continued his further cross examination, which started on December 20, 2021, on Bawa, who testified as the fifth prosecution witness.

Abubakar and his company were arraigned on a 27-count charge of using forged documents to obtain N1,464,961,978.24 from the Federal Government as oil subsidy, after allegedly inflating the quantity of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, purportedly imported and supplied by the company.

According to one of the count charges, “Nadabo Energy Limited and Abubakar Ali Peters, on or about the 3rd day of April, 2012 at Lagos, with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of N978,401,732.09 from the Federal Government of Nigeria by falsely claiming that the sum represented subsidy accrued to Nadabo Energy Limited under the Petroleum Support Fund for the importation of 19,488,992 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which Nadabo Energy Limited purported to have purchased from Ashland SA Geneva Switzerland, and transported the 19,488,992 litres of PMS through MT American Express (Mother Vessel) and MT. St. Vanessa (Daughter Vessel) to Nigeria, whereas importing only 6,505,140.04 litres of PMS to Nigeria through MT Evridiki (Mother Vessel) and MT St Vanessa (Daughter Vessel).”

However, during the proceedings yesterday, the defence counsel continued with the cross-examination of Bawa which began on December 20, 2021 While being cross-examined, Bawa was asked to identify one of the documents marked as Exhibit B, as the bundle of documents submitted to the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, for processing the subsidy funds claimed by the defendant.

Responding, Bawa said, “this is the bundle of documents submitted by the defendant to the PPPRA, which we requested from the agency for the certified true copy and they obliged us,” he said.

Bawa also identified Exhibit W as the bundle of documents furnished to the EFCC by the defendant.

He further confirmed that the covering letter as seen in Exhibit B was signed by Ted Okonkwo, Head, Port Harcourt Zone of PPPRA, whom he said “acted, to the best of our knowledge, based on the documents available to him and information received allegedly.”

When questioned further, Bawa said: “The EFCC looked at the bigger picture and concentrated on what the government had lost in the entire scheme of the alleged fraud and took a decision on who to charge.”

When asked about the role of Masters Energy Oil and Gas Limited, particularly the documents they contributed to allegedly obtain subsidy funds for the defendant, Bawa added that, “through our investigation, we found out that the content of the documents submitted, including a letter written by Masters Energy to PPPRA that the defendant discharged 14,000MT equivalent to about 19,000,000 litres of PMS in their tank farm is false.”

The EFCC boss further told the court that “The EFCC is carrying out a holistic investigation of the company itself regarding its activities.

“From our findings, some documents from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), were also false,” Bawa said. Justice C.A. Balogun thereafter adjourned the matter till March 1 and 22, 2022.

