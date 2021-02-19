N1.4bn fraud: EFCC closes case against ex-NBA president, Usoro

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday closed its case in the ongoing trial of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged N1.4 billion fraud. EFCC’s lawyer, Uduak Kufre, told the trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, that the prosecution is closing its case because it is satisfied with the evidence adduced so far in the matter.

Responding, Usoro’s lawyer, Effiong O. Effiong (SAN), informed the court of the defendant’s intention to file a ‘no case’ submission. Justice Aikawa has adjourned further hearing in the matter to March 12, for adoption of the no case submission. It would be recalled that Usoro was first arraigned by the anti-graft agency on a 10-count charge of alleged N1.4 billion fraud on December 18, 2018, before Justice Muslim Hassan.

The case was later taken away from the judge after Usoro petitioned the Chief Judge alleging bias. He was subsequently arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor on the same counts but the judge later recused himself from the case for personal reason, following which the matter was assigned to Justice Aikawa.

