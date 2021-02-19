News

N1.4bn fraud: EFCC closes case against ex-NBA president, Usoro

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday closed its case in the ongoing trial of a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged N1.4 billion fraud. EFCC’s lawyer, Uduak Kufre, told the trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa, that the prosecution is closing its case because it is satisfied with the evidence adduced so far in the matter.

Responding, Usoro’s lawyer, Effiong O. Effiong (SAN), informed the court of the defendant’s intention to file a ‘no case’ submission. Justice Aikawa has adjourned further hearing in the matter to March 12, for adoption of the no case submission. It would be recalled that Usoro was first arraigned by the anti-graft agency on a 10-count charge of alleged N1.4 billion fraud on December 18, 2018, before Justice Muslim Hassan.

The case was later taken away from the judge after Usoro petitioned the Chief Judge alleging bias. He was subsequently arraigned before Justice Chuka Obiozor on the same counts but the judge later recused himself from the case for personal reason, following which the matter was assigned to Justice Aikawa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: FCT tops list as NCDC confirms 481 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in weeks, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) topped the list of states with new coronavirus infections in the country. Out of 481 samples confirmed positive on Thursday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the FCT recorded the most infections with 96 cases, followed by Lagos with 89. The […]
News

A’Ibom: PDP vows to disqualify violence perpetrators in ward primaries

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party would not tolerate any act of violence or thuggery during the ongoing party’s congresses in the state. The state Chairman of the party, Udo Ekpenyong, who disclosed the party’s position, while addressing officers designated to oversee the conduct of […]
News

Democracy can’t thrive without activism, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the nation’s democracy can not thrive without activism, describing it as a fertilizer for change in any society.   According to a release made by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this in a condolence message sent to the family of Mr. John Yima Sen, an activist […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica