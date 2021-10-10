News

N1.5bn debt: Court rules on AMCON’s suit against Bauchi govt, Nov. 3

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on November 3, 2021, deliver ruling in a suit by Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) against the Bauchi State Government.

On the said date, the judge is expected to decide whether or not to vacate a freezing order placed on about 20 bank accounts belonging to the state government. The freezing order was made by a vacation judge, Justice Tijjani Ringim, during the court’s long vacation.

Justice Aneke fixed the matter for ruling after listening to submissions of AMCON’s lawyer, Olugbuyiro Akinola, and that of Bauchi State, Sylvester Elema (SAN).

AMCON had in suits numbered: FHC/L/AMC/64/2021, FHC/CS/AMC/66/2021, and FHC/L/AMC/67/2021 alleged that Bauchi state government borrowed the money from Equatorial Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank Plc).

Defendants in the suits are: the Attorney-General of Bauchi State, Bauchi State Government, the Accountant-General, Bauchi State, the Chief Administrative Officer of Hospital Management Board, Bauchi State, the Chief Accountant Hospital Management Board Branch, Bauchi State, and the Amalgamated Union of Pubic Corporation, Civil Service, Technical & Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) Employees (AUPCRE) Hospital Management Board, Bauchi State.

AMCON had prayed the court to freeze the state’s bank accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria and 20 other banks.

Justice Ringim had on August 30, 2021, granted a motion ex-parte dated July 19, 2021, filed by AMCON, praying the court to restrict the respondents either directly or indirectly from transferring, withdrawing, or dealing with or disposing of any of the monies standing to the credit of the respondents in the Central Bank of Nigeria to the total outstanding debt of N271, 489, 820.75.

Justice Ringim also directed the Central Securities Clearing Systems Plc. to provide information and details of the respondents’ companies and interests, including stocks, shares securities, and dividends to AMCON or its counsel.

The court further made an order compelling all the banks involved to disclose and produce bank details, statements of accounts, bank balances, and monies standing to the credit of the respondents.

