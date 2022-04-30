N1.5bSUBEBfraud: Edo court acquits former acting chair, Suleiman

An Edo State High Court, presided over by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, yesterday, discharged and acquitted, Mallam Ali Suleiman, former acting board chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) over charges bordering on criminal conspiracy. Delivering judgement in Benin City, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, struck out the case due to the inability of the prosecutor (EFCC) to pursue its case. “Failure for the prosecutor to appear in court to pursue their case, Mallam Ali Suleiman, has been discharged and acquitted”, he said.

Suleiman was arraigned alongside others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly committing N1.5 billion fraud during their time as members of SUBEB. Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, October 5, 2017 arraigned the former Chairman of SUBEB, Prince Stephen Alao and four other members of the board; Adams Osabuohie, (Director of Finance and Administration), Dove Momodu, Mallam Ali Sulayman (Acting Board Chairman) and Dr. Aisosa Amadasun before Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, conferring corrupt advantage upon self and knowingly holding private interest in a contract award and abuse of office respectively. Meanwhile, Suleiman, while responding to the judgement, said the court’s verdict has shown that there is still hope in the nation’s judicial system. ”We thank God for His mercy, all glories to God, all efforts to put us down didn’t work. This judgement has proven that there is still hope in the judiciary. “I made up mind by the grace of God that I am going to see it through because I know that I was innocent from the very beginning.

