N1.5trn fraud: PDP demands NIMASA DG’s sack

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the suspension of the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, to enable him face the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation over alleged looting of N1.5 trillion and $9.5 million belonging to the agency.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the alleged fraud was yet another sad episode of the unending tale of malfeasance dogging the All Progrrssives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The party argued that the continued stay in office of Dr. Jamoh has heightened apprehensions that President Buhari is shielding fraudulent individuals because of their closeness to him.

“It is despicable that the Buhari administration that promised zero tolerance for corruption is rather the sanctuary for treasury looters, who as ministers, presidential aides, heads of parastatals, APC leaders and their relatives are daily pillaging the coffers of ministries, department and agencies and stealing trillions of naira belonging to the Nigerian people,” PDP noted.

It recalled the reported fraud of $65 million (about N31 billion) in the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), which was linked to President Buhari’s former son in-law, Gimba Yau Kumo.

