News

N1.76trn Balance: AMCON’s recovery of N1.4trn great feat – Uneze

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The Executive Director, Assets M a n a g e m e n t Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr. Eberechukwu Uneze, has said the recovery of over N1.4 trillion out of the total N1.76 trillion it paid to acquire Eligible Bank Assets from 22 banks remains a great accomplishment. Speaking while receiv- ing a delegation from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) at AMCON Head office, Abuja, Uneze said the feat was unparalleled since the inception of the agency. In a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications Department, AMCON, Mr Jude Nwauzor, said Uneze represented the Managing Director/CEO, Mr Ahmed Kuru. He said the total out- standing balance of the acquisition was N3.6 trillion, stressing that the recovery was a great achievement by AMCON since its creation in 2010. Uneze said: “It remains a feat never achieved by any other Asset Management Company (AMC) anywhere in the world.

“The recovery rate accounts for over 70% achievement, which is the highest so far when placed side-by-side with other AMCs across the globe.” New Telegraph gathered that the delegation, which was led by Dr SG Joshua and Dr Lateef Mustapha, both lecturers at the academy include about 30 young cadets of 300-level in Accounting Department of the NDA.

The cadets and their leaders were in AM- CON on a mandatory educational field trip as demanded by both the Nigeria University Com- mission (NUC) and NDA. The field trip is one of those experiential engage- ments cadets in the academy must participate in before graduation.

The Executive Director, who hosted the cadets alongside other senior officials of the Corporation, described the field trip, which he said has become an annual tradition as a welcome initiative, as it provides the corporation the opportunity to give back to society by imparting knowledge, which will take the students steps ahead in their theoretical and practical knowledge of accounting. During the engagement, Group Heads and Heads of Departments in the Corporation took turns to take the cadets through the day-to-day operational activities in accounting department as well as every other department in the Corporation.

They were also tutored in some challenges that confront AMCON, the concept of a “bad bank”, real- life application of technical jargons including the internal audit process, bookkeeping, Corporate Services, Valuation and Insurance, Corporate Communications, Human Resource Management, Asset Sales, among others.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Wike Replies Peter Obi, Says I Never Worked Against You

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

Following the accusation made by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi that Governor Nyesom Wike worked against him in Rivers State during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections, the governor said he never worked against him. Governor Wike stated this on Tuesday while speaking during a strategic meeting with […]
News

Cybercrime: Offa Poly student to spend one year in jail

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara state, Olaleye Rosheed, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment for offences bordering on cheating and internet fraud. Olaleye, 21, was prosecuted on a one-count charge by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State […]
News

2023: Ebonyi will not vote for Labour Party – Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi Monday said the state will not vote for the Labour Party in next year’s presidential election. He said Ebonyi will only vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) which according to him has been so good to the state through various support to his administration. He opined that […]

Leave a Reply