N1.76trn Balance: AMCON’s recovery of N1.4trn great feat – Uneze

The Executive Director, Assets M a n a g e m e n t Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Dr. Eberechukwu Uneze, has said the recovery of over N1.4 trillion out of the total N1.76 trillion it paid to acquire Eligible Bank Assets from 22 banks remains a great accomplishment. Speaking while receiv- ing a delegation from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) at AMCON Head office, Abuja, Uneze said the feat was unparalleled since the inception of the agency. In a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications Department, AMCON, Mr Jude Nwauzor, said Uneze represented the Managing Director/CEO, Mr Ahmed Kuru. He said the total out- standing balance of the acquisition was N3.6 trillion, stressing that the recovery was a great achievement by AMCON since its creation in 2010. Uneze said: “It remains a feat never achieved by any other Asset Management Company (AMC) anywhere in the world.

“The recovery rate accounts for over 70% achievement, which is the highest so far when placed side-by-side with other AMCs across the globe.” New Telegraph gathered that the delegation, which was led by Dr SG Joshua and Dr Lateef Mustapha, both lecturers at the academy include about 30 young cadets of 300-level in Accounting Department of the NDA.

The cadets and their leaders were in AM- CON on a mandatory educational field trip as demanded by both the Nigeria University Com- mission (NUC) and NDA. The field trip is one of those experiential engage- ments cadets in the academy must participate in before graduation.

The Executive Director, who hosted the cadets alongside other senior officials of the Corporation, described the field trip, which he said has become an annual tradition as a welcome initiative, as it provides the corporation the opportunity to give back to society by imparting knowledge, which will take the students steps ahead in their theoretical and practical knowledge of accounting. During the engagement, Group Heads and Heads of Departments in the Corporation took turns to take the cadets through the day-to-day operational activities in accounting department as well as every other department in the Corporation.

They were also tutored in some challenges that confront AMCON, the concept of a “bad bank”, real- life application of technical jargons including the internal audit process, bookkeeping, Corporate Services, Valuation and Insurance, Corporate Communications, Human Resource Management, Asset Sales, among others.

