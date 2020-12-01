N1.7b fraud: EFCC re-arraigns First Nations Airways’ CEO, Odukoya

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rearraigned the CEO of First Nation Airways Limited, Kayode Odukoya, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, for allegedly forging a memorandum of loss of Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy and N1.7 billion fraud.

Odukoya was arraigned alongside his companies, First Nation Airways Limited and Bellview Airlines Limited, on a seven-count charge bordering on forgery, use of false document, perjury, stealing and obtaining credit by fraud.

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Nnaemeka Omewa Esq, informed the court that the commission, based on the amended information, would like the defendant to retake his plea. Omewa said the offences contravened Sections 85(1), 86(1), 278(1)&(b), 285(1), 313(1)(a) &(b),361(1)(a)& (b),363 (1) and 364(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2011.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant fraudulently obtained a credit of N100 million from Skye Bank Plc now Polaris Bank and made the bank to incur liability by presenting a Memorandum of loss of Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy registered as No.33 of Page 33 in Volume 1011 at the Lagos State Registry, Alausa, Ikeja In respect of properly being and situate at No. 29, Oduduwa Sheet, Ikeja GRA, Lagos State.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him. The prosecution informed the court that it would be closing its case for the defence to open its case.

However, the defence counsel, Edoka Onyeke, made an application for the court to allow the defendant to continue to enjoy his bail conditions.

Onyeke also informed the court that with the amended information by the prosecutor, he would be making an application to recall two of the prosecutor’s witnesses from Polaris Bank and the IPO from the commission.

Justice Mojisola Dada granted the application of defence counsel and adjourned the case till 15 to 18 February 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...