N1.8bn recovered property: PDP demands Buratai’s recall, probe

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the recall and investigation of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), over the alleged recovery of N1.8 billion property in Abuja by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Buratai, now Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, was named in connection with the recovered property.

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the ambassador’s immediate recall to clear his name over the allegation. The party noted that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno, had earlier alleged that Buratai, as COAS, had    withdrawn the sum of $1 billion from the national coffers, for the purchase of arms to fight terrorism, which could not be traced.

“That assertion by the NSA heightened suspicion on allegations of barefaced looting of money meant to equip our security forces.

 

“Such corruption under the APC administration has led to the upsurge in unhindered terrorism attacks, mass killing of citizens and loss of many of our gallant fighters in the front in the last seven years.

“It is therefore of serious interest to Nigerians when reports that the ICPC discovered the sum of N1.8 billion in various currencies, expensive cars and jewelleries secreted in a property in Abuja allegedly linked to the former COAS broke out,” the PDP added. It observed that there were already apprehensions that the discovered money was part of the  security fund that was diverted.

 

“This is especially against the backdrop of the frenzy and spirited efforts by certain quarters linked to the APC to suppress investigation and free flow of information, politicise the matter and sweep it under the carpet,” the party alleged. PDP recalled it had on several occasions demanded the prosecution of individuals accused of corruption and looting of public property, but regretted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had refused to heed the calls.

 

“It would also be recalled that the PDP drew attention to plans of the APC to create a slush fund account from monies fraudulently drawn from the national treasury to finance their plot to rig the 2023 general elections.

 

“This is evidenced by the massive use of money by the APC to prosecute a vote buying scheme in the recent Ekiti State governorship election,” the party stated.

 

It further noted the N80 billion corruption allegation against the suspended Accountant General of the Federation Ahmed Idris, and accused the APC-led Federal Government of aiding corrupt practices in the country.

 

